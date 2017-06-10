Nation, Current Affairs

NEET to be mandatory for entry into Ayush courses

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 10, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 2:56 am IST
With the introduction of Neet, private examinations will not be conducted to fill seats in any of the Ayush colleges.
(Representational Image)
New Delhi: Admission to various Ayush courses will be conducted through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Neet) from the next academic (2018-19) session, an advisory by the Ministry of Ayush stated.

With the introduction of Neet, private examinations will not be conducted to fill seats in any of the Ayush colleges. The decision to standardise the admission procedure was taken in an effort to attract meritorious students to the Ayush (ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) stream. The Ministry of Ayush has sent advisories to all state governments regarding the new admission procedure.

“The demand for ayurveda, homoeopathy, naturopathy and unani medicines and yoga have increased worldwide and the number of students pursuing such courses have also risen. So there is a need to maintain standard of education in this stream,” minister of state for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik said. The minister said that with the introduction of Neet, private exams would not be conducted to fill seats in any of the Ayush colleges.

With the International Day of Yoga to be observed on June 21, the minister said there is a 30 per cent increase in the number of people practicing yoga in the two years.

