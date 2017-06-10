Nation, Current Affairs

Mandsaur: Amid farmers' protest, curfew lifted; Section 144 remains

Meanwhile, Mandsaur District Collector said they are probing the matter to book the guilty as early as possible.
Farmers stage protest at Indore-Bhopal highway on Friday. Situation remained tense in the state after five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur. (Photo: PTI)
 Farmers stage protest at Indore-Bhopal highway on Friday. Situation remained tense in the state after five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur. (Photo: PTI)

Mandsaur: Curfew was lifted in violence-hit Mandsaur here post 8 pm on Saturday, however, Section 144 continued to be imposed.

"The discussions are going on. As of now, the situation is under control. Few farmers are going to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said, adding that those involved in inciting violence would face action.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur District Collector Om Prakash Srivastava said they are probing the matter to book the guilty as early as possible.

"The situation is under control now. We will ponder upon the internet curbing and resume soon. As of now, the plan is to identify those who are responsible for such activities and initiate action," Srivastava told ANI.

The Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has been on boil since last week after farmers staged a violent protest demanding better prices for their produce and waiver of loans.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn earlier on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew was imposed.

The Chief Minister has called for indefinite hunger strike to restore peace among the farming community of the state.

