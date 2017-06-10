Country in safe hands under Modi, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu presents the three year report card of the Modi government in Coimbatore on Friday. (Photo: DC)

COIMBATORE/ TIRUPUR: Stabilising agriculture, dealing with Maoists trouble and finding a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue have been the major challenges for the Modi government. Addressing a 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sammelan' here on Fri-day,

Mr Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, Union Housing and Urban Development minister assured that under the leadership of the Modi government, “the nation is in safe hands”.

Presenting a three-year report card of the Modi government, Mr. Naidu said eradicating poverty, empowering women, supporting her education of the girl child, youth development, nation building, transparency in governance, encouraging start-ups have been the priority of the BJP rule.

Various welfare schemes have been introduced keeping this in mind. “When the Modi government came to power, 18,436 villages did not have power. In the last three years, electricity has been provided to 13,500 villages. More than one lakh kilometer of roads has been laid in rural India. Under the e-NAM scheme, the government has plans of connecting agriculturalists, traders, buyers and exporters through a pan-India portal,” Mr Naidu said.

IN TIRUPUR: In Tirupur, after inaugurating the 'MODI (Making of Developed India) Festival', Mr Venakaiah said the Centre continued to have better relationship with the Tamil Nadu government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami.