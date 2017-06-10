Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah calls Mahatma Gandhi ‘chatur baniya’, Cong demands apology

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 3:44 pm IST
We demand that Amit Shah, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country, Surjewala said.
BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
  BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday took strong exception to Amit Shah's comments on Mahatma Gandhi, saying they were an "insult" to the father of the nation, and demanded an apology from the BJP president as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rather than fighting casteism, they (BJP) identified even the father of the nation with his caste. This shows the character and ideology of the ruling party and its president. Where will these people take the country?" party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked.

"We demand that Amit Shah, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country, the families of freedom fighters and every citizen for insulting the freedom Movement and the father of the nation," he said.

The BJP chief on Friday had referred to Mahatma Gandhi as ‘bahut chatur baniya" (a very clever Baniya - the trading caste) while addressing a gathering in Raipur.

Shah also said that Congress had never been a party based on principles. It was merely a special purpose vehicle to secure freedom.

"Amit Shah, who himself is a trader of power, is today saying that the freedom movement was a business model. But in reality, before independence, Britishers used RSS and Hindu Mahasabha as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for partition of the country," Surjewala alleged.

"Similarly, today BJP is acting as a SPV for few corporates for taking care of their business interests," the Congress spokesperson added.

According to the Congress leader, Shah's remarks were "an insult to freedom fighters, their sacrifices and also to Gandhi".

Tags: amit shah, congress, narendra modi, bjp, mahatma gandhi, freedom movement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone 8 renders show off running iOS 11 and design

Render image of an upcoming iPhone model.
 

Google Pixel XL 2 appears online, sports Snapdragon 835

The device, alleged as the Google Pixel XL 2, is not confirmed, but online rumours state that the device could be in test mode and probably sport the Snapdragon 835 chipset.
 

3 Pakistani men fathering 96 children believe 'God will provide'

Pakistan has the highest birth rate in South Asia at around three children per woman, according to the World Bank and government figures, and the census is expected to show that growth remains high. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Kedarnath with director Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kedarnath.
 

New calculator can estimate success of kidney transplant outcome

The calculator estimates the likelihood of the patient who receives a kidney transplant from a particular living donor would have a functioning kidney 5 and 10 years after transplantation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung launches two new HDR QLED gaming monitors

The QLED quantum dot technology claims to deliver a new metal core and support both approximately 125 per cent of the sRGB color spectrum and 95 per cent of the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI-P3) motion picture standard to deliver an exceptionally wide color range.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu farmers protesting in Delhi, temporarily call off strike

Farmers from Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the Centre, in New Delhi, on April 3, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

Odisha: 8 killed, 2 seriously injured as truck hits auto-rickshaw

The mishap occurred as the driver of the good-laden truck lost control over the wheels at a turning. (Photo: DC)

Restoration of peace: MP CM on indefinite fast amid farmer protests

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for 'restoration of peace' amid a farmers' agitation in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

1 crew member dead, 2 suffer injuries as chopper crashes in Uttarakhand

A police officer said the helicopter got disbalanced while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

J&K: Militant dead as Army foils breach attempt in Gurez; 14 killed in 4 days

Representational Image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham