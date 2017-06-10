Nation, Current Affairs

After 6 deaths, Shivraj Singh Chouhan to observe fast, meet agitating farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 10, 2017, 12:33 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday he would “indefinitely” shift his office to Dussehra Maidan.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: A farmer apparently injured in the lathicharge by the police on  a group of agitating tillers at Bhaugarh in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district late on Thursday evening died at a private hospital in Indore, a few hours later. With his death, the death toll in the nine-day farmer unrest has risen to six.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, announced on Friday he would “indefinitely” shift his office to Dussehra Maidan, a sprawling ground here, on Saturday to meet agitating farmers to address their problems, and go on fast.

“I will meet farmers and people there. I will resolve their problems. I will also fast for peace,” Mr Chouhan said.

Tags: mandsaur violence, cm shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

