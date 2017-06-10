Nation, Current Affairs

13 Pakistani intruders killed in last 96 hours: Indian Army

Published Jun 10, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 6:50 pm IST
Army said 'multiple attempts' by militants to sneak into J&K from PoK through various sectors of the LoC were foiled by ‘alert’ troops.
Army alleged that the infiltrating militants were helped by the Pakistani troops by providing them active support including heavy calibre artillery covering fire. (Photo: PTI)
 Army alleged that the infiltrating militants were helped by the Pakistani troops by providing them active support including heavy calibre artillery covering fire. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: While foiling a fourth infiltration bid in row, the Army on Saturday killed a militant along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district. With this the toll among the infiltrating militants in a series of clashes with the Army during past four days has risen to 13, whereas, one soldier was also martyred and two others were injured.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “One terrorist was killed by own troops in Gurez sector on Saturday. The weapon in his use has been seized. The operation is in progress.”

The Army said that the fire fight began when the troops guarding the de facto border observed movement of militants trying to sneak into the 2,580 m high Gurez valley, about 86 km from district headquarters Bandipora and 123 km north of Srinagar, from across and challenged them.

Earlier on Friday, the Army had claimed foiling an infiltration bid in Gwalta area of Uri sector of neighbouring Baramulla district after killing five militants. In the same area, two soldiers of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) were injured when the militants opened fire at a patrolling party on Thursday.

The Army said that “multiple attempts” have been made by militants to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from PoK through various sectors of the LoC including Macheal, Nowgam, Uri and Gurez in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts during the past week. All these attempts were, however, foiled by “alert” troops.

The Army has alleged that the infiltrating militants were helped by the Pakistani troops by providing them active support including heavy calibre artillery covering fire. Islamabad has yet to react to it but has denied such charges in the past.

The defence spokesman said that during this year, so far, as many as two dozen infiltration attempts were foiled by the Army troops along the LoC during which 40 armed intruders were killed. “Relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan,” the spokesman had said in a statement issued from the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur on Thursday.

Reiterating it on Saturday, the Udhampur-based defence spokesman Colonel N.N. Joshi said that Pakistan army’s “sinister designs” to push in multiple groups of armed intruders across the LoC continue to be defeated by proactive operations being carried out by the Indian Army along the de facto border. “Relentless operations mounted by troops have successfully intercepted groups of armed intruders all along the LoC in Gurez, Machael, Nowgam and Uri Sectors leading to elimination of 13 armed intruders in the past 96 hours. This includes groups of four and three armed intruders who were tracked and eliminated in the Machael and Nowgam sectors, respectively as reported on June 8. Since then, the operations in Uri and Gurez sectors have further progressed,” the spokesman said.

He added that five intruders were killed in Uri, so far, and one intruder in Gurez. “The explosives, inflammable material, arms and ammunition recovered from the armed intruders indicate Pakistan’s designs to orchestrate high profile terror incidents targeting innocent civilian population and security forces during the holy month of Ramadan,” the statement said. 

Meanwhile, the J&K police on Saturday said that one civilian identified as Aarif Ahmed Dar was injured when militants targeted two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) vehicles with gunfire at Vesu along the Srinagar-Jammu highway at 5 am. The assailants, however, missed the intended target and instead the car being driven by the civilian behind the ITBP vehicles was hit in the gunfire. “About 20 empty cases of AK ammunition were found on the spot,” the police said.

Separately, the residents of Nadpora village in neighbouring Shopian district accused the Army of ransacking several houses and breaking windowpanes of these in reprisal to a stone-pelting incident. The locals said that some youth pelted stones on a patrol party of the Army moving on a road through Nadpora following which the troops detained one person identified as Ubaid nazir and also attacked the private properties. 

Tags: jammu and kashmir, cross border infiltration, indian army, pak terrorists
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Smart toddler shows baby how to escape crib and the Internet is amazed

The video has amassed almost 45 million views and over 4 lakh shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Brave woman catches snake using pillow case

The viral video was posted on Facebook and has got over 4.1 million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)
 

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal seeks 10th title, faces Stanislas Wawrinka in final

"It's true that 10 is a beautiful number, but actually my favourite is nine," said Rafael Nadal, the nine-time champion at Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Six-year-old girl sheds skin like snakes due to rare condition

Hanna's parents have to also take care that she doesn’t sweat because the glands are blocked by the skin and that causes her to faint. (Photo: Facebook/MeganBarrott)
 

New iPhone 8 renders show off running iOS 11 and design

Render image of an upcoming iPhone model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Militant dead as Army foils breach attempt in Gurez; 13 killed in 4 days

Security personnel celebrate after killing four suicide attackers who attacked a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Won't call off fast unless peace returns in MP: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for 'restoration of peace' amid a farmers' agitation in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Aadhaar 'must' for Income Tax return filing, new PAN from July 1: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) on Saturday made it clear that Aadhaar will be a 'must' for filing of Income Tax Returns or for obtaining a new PAN from July 1.(Representational Image)

Venkaiah Naidu says no scam or corruption in BJP's 3 year rule

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Centre's notification on cow slaughter not an issue in North East: Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham