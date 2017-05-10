Telangana Land Acquisition Amendment Bill referred to President for approval

The Union home ministry, the nodal agency for the States, has referred the Telangana Land Acquisition Amendment Bill that was recently modified by Legislature to the President for approval.

The TS Legislature had on April 30, in a special session, adopted the modified Bill as suggested by the Centre. The MHA had referred the modified bill to the Union Law and Legislation wings for a check and after obtaining their consent, it has been referred to President, sources said on Tuesday. Once the President gives his assent, the Centre will notify the modified Amendment Act specific to Telangana state.

The Central government had referred the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed on December 28 for reconsideration by the State Legislature as there were certain legal and Constitutional objections for Presidential assent. It suggested certain changes to the Bill in tune with the Central Act of 2013 in its application to TS.

Accordingly, the TS Legislature adopted the amendment that the Bill will come into effect from January 1, 2014, and not on the date of publication of gazette as stated by the state government.

It also omitted the clause that authorised the state government to ascertain the market value of land acquired for payment of compensation rather than revise and update the amount as prescribed in the Central Act.

It also advised the state that compensation shall not at great variance to the disadvantage of landholders while entering into agreements with them. Payment of lump sum amount in lieu of rehabilitation and resettlement shall not be abnormally at variance to the disadvantage of the oustees.