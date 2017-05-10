Soldiers belong to India, not to any state: BJP, Cong flay Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow/New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Wednesday reminded former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav that soldiers belong to nation and not to states.

The two parties flayed Akhilesh's statement wherein he asked why is it that soldiers from all parts of the country are sacrificing their lives, except for those hailing from Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said people would not tolerate such statements.

"It seems Akhilesh has not come out of the shock of defeat in Uttar Pradesh elections and that is why he is making such objectionable remarks," said Maurya.

He advised Akhilesh to be cautious when the matter pertains to country's security and Indian army.

"Every soldier is of India and he can't be bracketed into a particular state. Akhilesh has hurt sentiments by making such statement," said the UP deputy Chief Minister.

The Congress Party also rejected Akhilesh's statement and termed it as 'negative'.

Congress leader KTS Tulsi said dividing the sacrifices of our brave soldiers on parochial lines is completely wrong.

"This is very negative comment. Army belongs to India as its name suggests. Punjab doesn't have its own army, Bengal doesn't have its own army, Gujarat doesn't have its own army. The Indian Army is for maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of the country. So, to divide the sacrifices of our brave soldiers on parochial lines is completely wrong," said Tulsi.

He added that all the soldiers of Army and paramilitary forces are the children of Bharat Mata.

"Each one of the Indians is beholden to the all the forces of the country. Army and para-military forces are the children of Bharat Mata," asserted Tulsi.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh stoked a controversy while in a bid to target Narendra Modi he made a statement which has created furore.

Akhilesh asked, "Many soldiers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and even from southern India have sacrificed their lives for the country, but do tell me if any soldier from Gujarat has done so?"