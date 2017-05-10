Sacked Delhi minister goes to CBI against Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Hours after he posted an open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging him to an electoral battle, sacked Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday filed three complaints with the Central Bureau of Investigation against Mr Kejriwal over allegations of corruption, as well as against his relatives and some AAP leaders.

He handed over three sealed envelopes to the CBI that he called “evidence”. The CBI said that Mr Mishra’s complaints against the Delhi government ministers and others will be “examined and verified”.

Later in the day, the anti-corruption branch registered an FIR against the company of Mr Kejriwal’s brother-in-law, who has been accused of getting `50 crore worth of land in violation of rules.

Mr Mishra, former Delhi water minister, said he has filed three complaints. “First on the exchange of cash between Mr Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain. Second, on the firm owned by Mr Kejriwal’s relatives involved in the Public Works Department and a Chhattarpur farmhouse land deal. The third is regarding the foreign trips by five Aam Aadmi Party leaders.”

Kapil Mishra moves CBI with 3 complaints

In a statement, CBI spokesman R.K. Gaur said the agency had received three complaints from Mr Mishra, with allegations of bribery and other irregularities against some functionaries of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and some others.

The CBI would examine the complaints, Mr Gaur said. Mr Mishra said he will go on a hunger strike if the AAP failed to provide this data.

Late on Tuesday evening, the I-T department issued a notice to the AAP asking why it should not be prosecuted for alleged tampering of account books. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier sought details on the party's funding.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, a stormy Delhi Assembly session ensued when the AAP chose to dodge the allegations of corruption by Mr Mishra and raked up the EVM tampering issue once again.