Nation, Current Affairs

Sacked Delhi minister goes to CBI against Arvind Kejriwal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 10, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Sacked minister says will even go on strike.
Sacked minister Kapil Mishra shows copies of the complaint at CBI headquarters on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Sacked minister Kapil Mishra shows copies of the complaint at CBI headquarters on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after he posted an open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging him to an electoral battle, sacked Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday filed three complaints with the Central Bureau of Investigation against Mr Kejriwal over allegations of corruption, as well as against his relatives and some AAP leaders.

He handed over three sealed envelopes to the CBI that he called “evidence”.  The CBI said that Mr Mishra’s complaints against the Delhi government ministers and others will be “examined and verified”.

Later in the day, the anti-corruption branch registered an FIR against the company of Mr Kejriwal’s brother-in-law, who has been accused of getting `50 crore worth of land in violation of rules.

Mr Mishra, former Delhi water minister, said he has filed three complaints.  “First on the exchange of cash between Mr Kejriwal  and Satyendar Jain. Second, on the firm owned by Mr Kejriwal’s relatives involved in the Public Works Department and a Chhattarpur farmhouse land deal. The third is regarding the foreign trips by five Aam Aadmi Party leaders.”

Kapil Mishra moves CBI with 3 complaints
In a statement, CBI spokesman R.K. Gaur said the agency had received three complaints from Mr Mishra, with allegations of bribery and other irregularities against some functionaries of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and some others.

The CBI would examine the complaints, Mr Gaur said. Mr Mishra said he will go on a hunger strike if the AAP failed to provide this data.

Late on Tuesday evening, the I-T department issued a notice to the AAP asking why it should not be prosecuted for alleged tampering of account books. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier sought details on the party's funding.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, a stormy Delhi Assembly session ensued when the AAP chose to dodge the allegations of corruption by Mr Mishra and raked up the EVM tampering issue once again.

Tags: arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Jacqueline, John, Parineeti, others impress with their fashion sense
Yesteryear beauties Asha Parekh and Helen shot for an episode for Kapil Sharma's comedy show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapil bonds with yesteryear beauties Helen and Asha Parekh on his show
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveiled a special art installation initiatied by Mumbai North Central Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveils MP's art installation in Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who are starring in the film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's popular book 'Half Girlfriend', re-launched the book with a new cover starring themselves at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After film, Arjun and Shraddha now feature on cover of Half Girlfriend
Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he practised for a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a wing of the Central Armed Police Forces, that is set to take place on Tuesday. Dino Morea, Bunty Walia among others were also snapped in Bandra on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor preps for football match against cops along with other celebs
The Dadasaheb Film Foundation Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday and Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Prem Chopra were among the winners at the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dadasheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards: Bollywood stars get felicitated
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon’s touchscreen Echo Show unveiled

You can do video calling with anyone through its front camera Alexa can also show YouTube DIY tutorials for simple tasks like cooking, cleaning or anything from YouTube.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez to host a backstage afterparty for Justin Bieber

Jäcqueline Fernandez and Justin Bieber.
 

Get a sneak peak of the Armadillo UI on Google’s Fuchsia OS

The apps for Fuchsia will run on Google’s Flutter SDK, which can make it possible to make the same set of codes, i.e. apps, run on multiple operating systems. (image: ArsTechnica)
 

Video: Hindu-Muslim couple gets married without pheras or nikah

Junaid and Garima celbrated with family and friends (Photo: Facebook)
 

Australia: Qantas Airways chief Alan Joyce gets cream pie in face

The stunned Irishman left to clean himself up as his attacker was surrounded by security staff. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bizarre video of Australian man using crab to open bottle is going viral

The viral video was posted first on Aussie Comedy and it has been going viral since then. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

British Govt gave permission for red beacon, will continue to use it: Imam

Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Furnish details about source of overseas funding: MHA to BJP, Cong, AAP

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Netherlands could serve as gateway to EU market for India: Dutch minister

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, right, shakes hand with her Dutch counterpart Bert Koenders in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Koenders is on a four-day official visit to India. (Photo: AP)

Congress slams AAP, says it belittled EVM tampering case

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said this is nothing but just a diversionary tactic of the AAP. (Photo: Twitter)

J&K govt guarantees compensation for people affected by field firing

Jammu and Kashmir government has also decided on a rate of compensation for damage to livestock and crops caused due to field firing. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham