Nation, Current Affairs

International Court of Justice to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case on May 15

PTI
Published May 10, 2017, 11:48 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 11:55 pm IST
The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by India, says ICJ.
In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)
 In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/The Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will on Monday hold public hearings in the case of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court. The announcement was made by ICJ tonight, a day after it stayed Jadhav's execution following India's initiation of proceedings against Pakistan, accusing it of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations". "The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings on Monday, May 15, 2017...in the proceedings instituted by India on May 8, 2017 against Pakistan. "The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by India," the ICJ said in a release.

India had told ICJ that Jadhav "will be subjected to execution unless the court indicates provisional measures directing the government of Pakistan to take all  measures necessary to ensure that he is not executed until th(e) Court's decision on the merits" of the case.

India also pointed out that Jadhav's execution "would cause irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India". Noting that India has been informed by the ICJ that an action has been initiated on the "provisional measures" sought by New Delhi, External Affirs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay in New Delhi said there is "legal juridical procedure" that will be followed.

Earlier, the ICJ president wrote to Pakistan prime minister, saying, "In my capacity as president of the court,... I call upon Your Excellency's government, pending the court's decision on the request for the indication of provisional measures to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make on this request to have its appropriate effects."

On whether the "provisional measures" granted by the ICJ including a halt to Jadhav's execution was binding on Pakistan, Baglay referred to the clauses in ICJ rules which said, "a request for the indication of provisional measures shall have priority over all other cases".

India had submitted that it has information that Jadhav was "kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy and was then shown to have been arrested in Baluchistan" on March 3, 2016, and that the Indian authorities were notified of that arrest on March 25, 2016, a ICJ press release had said yesterday.

Jadhav, 46, was given death sentence last month by the Field General Court Martial in Pakistan, evoking a sharp reaction in India which warned Pakistan of consequences and damage to bilateral ties if the "pre-meditated murder" was carried out. Jadhav was sentenced to death for "espionage and subversive activities". India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government. India has also handed over to Pakistan an appeal by Jadhav's mother, initiating a process to get his conviction overturned.

Tags: international court of justice, kulbhushan jadhav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)

Ready to respond to ICJ's query on Jadhav's sentence: Pakistan army

Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Jadhav was sentenced by a military court after 'due process of law'.
10 May 2017 7:57 PM
Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)

Analysing ICJ's authority in staying Jadhav's execution: Pakistan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan would issue a statement on the issue in the next few days.
10 May 2017 5:14 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Rohit Shetty launched the eight season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that he is hosting in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rohit Shetty launches new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in action-packed style
A R Rahman, who has composed the music for Sachin Tendulkar's film 'Sachin : A Billion Dreams' and Sridevi's film 'Mom', was a part of events related to both films on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

A R Rahman launches song of Sachin's film, promotes Sridevi's 'Mom'
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood stars were snapped as they played a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, other stars take on CISF officials in football match
Bollywood celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Jacqueline, John, Parineeti, others impress with their fashion sense
Yesteryear beauties Asha Parekh and Helen shot for an episode for Kapil Sharma's comedy show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapil bonds with yesteryear beauties Helen and Asha Parekh on his show
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveiled a special art installation initiatied by Mumbai North Central Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveils MP's art installation in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Justin treats himself with Starbucks coffee; plays football with localites

Justin Bieber (Pic: Instagram)
 

Bieber gives 100 free tickets to underprivileged children for his Mumbai concert

Justin Bieber with the kids. (Pic: Twitter/ Psit_vatsal).
 

These Bollywood celebrities added more glamour to Bieber’s already sparkling concert

Celebrities present at the concert.
 

This Hyderabad bus stop is made from 1,000 recycled water bottles

The construction of the bus stop Swaroopnagar colony was taken up by Bamboo House India with their ‘Recycle India’ initiative. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: This ‘head-tennis’ match is absolutely unbelievable and is even going viral

The viral video has got over 4 million views on Facebook and has been shared over 19,000 times with over 56,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Forget OLA and UBER, ride a self-flying taxi

Vahana will operate on batteries that can give it a flying range of 60 miles at a speed of 140 mph.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP plans celebration on 3rd anniversary of govt, launch of New India campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Centre equates Pak's decision to execute Jadhav with 'murder'

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said that allegations made against Kulbhushan Jadhav by the Pak govt are 'baseless'. (Photo: AP/File)

Give national animal status to cow: Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind chief

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani. (Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Has any soldier from Gujarat been martryed: Akhilesh's jibe at Modi

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI/File)

J&K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

There were no casualties in the incident and the militants were forced to retreat to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham