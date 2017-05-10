Nation, Current Affairs

No vulgarity allowed during events at temple festivals: Madras HC

PTI
Published May 10, 2017, 7:43 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 7:43 pm IST
The judge made it clear that the police is at liberty to take action as per law if there is any violation of the conditions.
Madras HC. (Photo: File)
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed holding dance and song programmes during temple festivals stipulating that all performances must be shorn of obscenity, vulgarity and political overtones.

Justice K Kalyanasundaram gave the order while considering petitions from various people seeking permissions to hold dance and song programmes during temple festivals.

Directing the police to allow the events to be held between six pm to 11 pm, the judge said "there should not be any kind of obscene dance or vulgar dialogues during the performance by any one of the participants."

"No dance or songs, touching upon any political party, religion, community, or caste shall be played."

"No flex boards in support of any political party or communal leader shall be erected at the premises of the event.

The functions shall not affect either religious or communal harmony," the judge said.

Directing the police to incorporate all the conditions prescribed by the Court while granting permission, the judge made it clear that the police is at liberty to take action as per law if there is any violation of the conditions.

Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

