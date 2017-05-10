Nation, Current Affairs

Army officer Umer Fayaz’s killing a 'dastardly act of cowardice': Jaitley

ANI
Published May 10, 2017, 1:26 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Lieutenant Umer Fayaz was abducted and shot dead by terrorists and his bullet-ridden body was found in J&K’s Shopian.
Lieutenant Umer Fayaz (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Lieutenant Umer Fayaz (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Shopian: Condemning the abduction and murder of 23-year-old Army officer Lieutenant Umer Fayaz by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday termed the incident a 'dastardly act of cowardice.'

Taking to Twitter, Jaitley said, "Abduction and murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role mode."

Asserting that the deceased officer was an exceptional sportsman, Jaitley said his sacrifice reiterates nation's commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley.

Expressing grief over the incident, he further condoled the death of the officer.

Also, the young Indian Army officer, who was abducted and then brutally killed by terrorists, was cremated with full honours in Sursun in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt. Fayaz, from RAJRIF unit in Akhnoor, had gone to attend the wedding of his uncle's daughter at Batapura (Near Behibagh) on Tuesday, from where he was reportedly abducted by terrorists and his bullet riddled body was found at Harmen on Wednesday, said the Army in a statement.

His mortal remains underwent post-mortem at the District Hospital in Shopian and were subsequently brought to Sursun for burial with full military honours.

Lt. Fayaz was commissioned on 10th December 2016 from the National Defence Academy and was also set to head for the Young Officers Course in September this year.

"He was part of the Hockey Team of NDA, excellent volleyball player. He was physically tough and the troops enjoyed being with him," the Army said.

The police said that the officer was shot by terrorists five times in an orchard.

His body was found lying by a local at Harman orchard and subsequently after being informed, the police rushed to the spot.

Tags: umer fayaz, army officer killed, terrorists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The body of the Lieutenant rank officer Umer Fayaz was found with bullet wounds. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Army officer abducted, killed; bullet-ridden body found in J&K’s Shopian

Umer Fayaz, a Lieutenant who had joined the Army five months ago, had gone to attend a marriage function.
10 May 2017 8:41 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 4 in India on May 16

The Redmi 4 Pro edition sports a 5-inch 1080p display and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 Ghz paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
 

Monkey hold's her collapsed child in anguish and it miraculously survives

This is rare among animals (Photo: Facebook)
 

Thrilling video of bear chasing down cyclist in the Slovakian woods

The bear changed its course midway and headed back into the jungle before anyone was hurt. (Photo: Youtube)
 

US: 10-yr-old comic fan shares passion with military, donates thousands of books

Carl said he became a comic book fan while in pre-school. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Will send Jadhav’s dead body: AIFF website hacked with anti-India messages

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Priyanka Chopra talks about her Met Gala attire on Jimmy Kimmel's show

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala. (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ YrMusicMyWorld)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat: ED conducts raids, recover Rs 2.5 cr worth illegal alcohol in Daman

The ED has initiated money-laundering investigations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against the Patel alias Michael, his wife Bhanuben Patel and others. (Photo: File)

Trees uprooted as hailstorm, heavy rains hit Hyderabad

Reports said the gale began at 10:30 pm at Uppal, Boduppal, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, Nagole, LB Nagar, Ramanatapur and Amberpet.

It's not dharna but 'satyagraha': Mishra over AAP junket controversy

Kapil Mishra has also submitted documents in connection with the corruption charges levelled against Kejriwal and other party leaders to the CBI. (Photo: PTI/File) 

UP bureaucrats no strangers to politician’ snub

Durga Shakti Nagpal

Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana’s son, friend killed in car accident

The white Mercedes in which Nishit Narayana (inset) was travelling with his friend Raja Ravi Varma. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham