Madhya Pradesh: Robber says sorry, vows to return items

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published May 10, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 2:40 am IST
“This was the first case, we are dealing with, where a robber writes such a letter to the victim,” police said.
Bhopal: Nearly five months after he robbed a house in a locality on the outskirt of Bhopal city, an unidentified burglar on Tuesday wrote a letter to his victim offering an apology to her, besides promising to return the stolen valuables very soon.

Shakira Khan, whose house was burgled by the robber on January 29 this year, produced the letter, purportedly written by the thief, before the investigating officer in TT Nagar police station in the city, leaving him baffled.

“The burglar has apologised for committing the theft in the letter. He also said he had burgled the house at the behest of a person trusted most by the victim. He said he was forced to commit robbery in her house owing to serious financial crisis he was facing. He has also promised to return all stolen valuables which included jewellery. In fact, he returned two imitations of rings as evidence of his commitment to return the stolen gold ornaments,” the TT Nagar police said.

“The victim also suspected her neighbour’s hand in the theft. But, since the suspect is a minor, we cannot arrest him unless we get evidence,” police said.

