Nation, Current Affairs

International Court of Justice stays Kulbhushan Jadhav's hanging

PTI
Published May 10, 2017, 12:15 am IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 12:15 am IST
Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'spying'.
Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)
 Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice has stayed the hanging of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "spying".

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed his execution following India's submission that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business after retiring from the Navy.

Jadhav was given death sentence last month by the Field General Court Martial in Pakistan, evoking a sharp reaction in India which warned Pakistan of consequences and damage to bilateral ties if the "pre-meditated murder" was carried out. India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan may finalise Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution in 6 months

New Delhi is hoping that the death sentence will be at least commuted to life imprisonment.
01 May 2017 12:39 AM
Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

India hands over Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother’s appeal to Pakistan

India also requested Pakistan to facilitate visas for Jadhav’s parents, since they want to meet their son.
27 Apr 2017 1:20 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon’s touchscreen Echo Show unveiled

You can do video calling with anyone through its front camera Alexa can also show YouTube DIY tutorials for simple tasks like cooking, cleaning or anything from YouTube.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez to host a backstage afterparty for Justin Bieber

Jäcqueline Fernandez and Justin Bieber.
 

Get a sneak peak of the Armadillo UI on Google’s Fuchsia OS

The apps for Fuchsia will run on Google’s Flutter SDK, which can make it possible to make the same set of codes, i.e. apps, run on multiple operating systems. (image: ArsTechnica)
 

Video: Hindu-Muslim couple gets married without pheras or nikah

Junaid and Garima celbrated with family and friends (Photo: Facebook)
 

Australia: Qantas Airways chief Alan Joyce gets cream pie in face

The stunned Irishman left to clean himself up as his attacker was surrounded by security staff. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bizarre video of Australian man using crab to open bottle is going viral

The viral video was posted first on Aussie Comedy and it has been going viral since then. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

British Govt gave permission for red beacon, will continue to use it: Imam

Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Furnish details about source of overseas funding: MHA to BJP, Cong, AAP

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Netherlands could serve as gateway to EU market for India: Dutch minister

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, right, shakes hand with her Dutch counterpart Bert Koenders in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Koenders is on a four-day official visit to India. (Photo: AP)

Congress slams AAP, says it belittled EVM tampering case

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said this is nothing but just a diversionary tactic of the AAP. (Photo: Twitter)

J&K govt guarantees compensation for people affected by field firing

Jammu and Kashmir government has also decided on a rate of compensation for damage to livestock and crops caused due to field firing. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham