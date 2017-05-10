Nation, Current Affairs

Have MHA sources: Digvijay on claim of T'gana cops inciting Muslims to join IS

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 10, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Digvijay had also claimed that the Telangana Police were taking orders from KCR to instigate Muslims to join ISIS.
Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Following outrage over his comments that Telangana police were instigating Muslim youth in the state to join Islamic State (IS) on the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh on Wednesday claimed that he had ‘sources in the Home Ministry and police’.

Defending his allegation that police in Telangana have launched a fake ISIS website to trap young Muslim men who express their interest in jihad, Digvijay said, "I have my own sources in the Home Ministry and police."

A police case had been filed in Hyderabad against the Congress leader following his earlier remarks, and the Telangana government is said to be unhappy with him.

Based on a complaint by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA M Gopi Nath from Jubilee Hills constituency, accusing the AICC general secretary Singh of defaming the police through his comments, a case was registered against Digvijay under the relevant IPC sections.

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya had on Tuesday asked the Congress to clarify its stand on its general secretary Digvijay Singh's controversial comments on the Telangana Police.

"Why is the Congress party silent on Digvijay's comments? It should make its stand clear on the issue. A responsible leader like him (Singh) should not have made such comments," Dattatreya said.

Tags: telangana police, isis, muslim youth, digvijay singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Following Singh's remarks, the Telangana government had asked Singh to either prove his allegations or tender an apology. (Photo: PTI)

Cops file criminal case against Digvijay for 'police radicalising Muslim youth' tweet

Earlier this week, Singh had kicked up a row with his comments on the Telangana police, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling TRS.
04 May 2017 6:32 PM
Union minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya. (File photo)

Clarify stand on Digvijaya's ISIS remark: BJP's Dattatreya to Congress

Digvijaya had alleged Telangana Police have set up a ‘bogus’ ISIS website to radicalise Muslim youth and encourage them to join the outfit.
02 May 2017 9:08 PM

ADVERTISEMENT
