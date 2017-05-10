Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Jealous lover mows down teacher with her own car

Published May 10, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 9:39 am IST
Police said that the fireman Ilayaraja, working in the Fire and Rescue Service in Coimbatore, had killed Nivedha by running over her using her car.
Nivedha
 Nivedha

Chennai: In a grisly end to an illicit affair, a 47-year-old government school teacher from Coimbatore was killed by her lover, who is a fireman, in Chennai. Harbouring a suspicion that she was having an affair with another man, who was her Facebook friend, the fireman (30) mowed her down in her own car in Anna Nagar on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as a Nivedha of Kolavanpalaylam in Coimbatore. A divorcee and mother of a 24-year-old chemical engineer son and a 23-year-old daughter who is working in Mahindra City near Chennai. She divorced her husband Raghu, 20 years ago.

Police said that the fireman Ilayaraja, working in the Fire and Rescue Service in Coimbatore, had killed Nivedha by running over her using her car. He is a native of Theni and both have known each other for the last six years. Ilayaraja married another woman last year and has a child.

Nivedha and Ilayaraja had come to Chennai to meet Ganapathi, an engineer working in a private firm and resident of Vajravel Nagar in Kolathur. Ganapathi and Nivedha, who came to know each other through Facebook, became intimate friends after Ilayaraja got married. Though Ganapathi was married and is a father of a two-year-old child, he had told Nivedha that he was separated from his wife. As Nivedha and Ganapathi maintained an intimate relationship, Nivedha used to give him money as well.

On coming to know about Nivedha's friendship with Ganapathi, Ilayaraja objected while insisting that she end the connection. On Monday, he travelled to Chennai with Nivedha to meet Ganapathi so that he could persuade both of them to end their relationship. They met at New Avadi Road - Anna Nagar III avenue junction as planned. After the meetingt, Nivedha got on to Ganapathi's bike saying they were going to meet someone and she would be back soon.

Trailing them after seeing Nivedha riding pillion with Ganapathi, Ilayaraja became furious and he hit their bike from behind. Though Nivedha was taken to hospital, she died without responding to treatment.  

Initially police thought it was just an accident. But a detailed enquiry with Ilayaraja and Ganapathi finally brought out the fact that it was murder and Ilayaraja was arrested on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody.

Tags: chennai police, murder news
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

