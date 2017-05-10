AP CM gets award by US entity for being ‘Transformative Chief Minister'

Vijayawada: The United States India Business Council awarded N. Chandrababu Naidu for being a ‘Transformative Chief Minister’.

John Chambers, the global head of Cisco, presented him the award on the occasion of USIBC’s second anniversary.

Mr Naidu thanked the organisers, and said that the honour covers the entire state of AP. He said that the state was a land of opportunities, appealing to entrepreneurs to set up their units there. He said that AP had a vast pool of natural resources, including human resources, and he expressed confidence that it would emerge as one of the top three states in the country by 2022.

The CM said that AP was India’s growth engine, with a growth rate of 12 per cent. The state had been experiencing growth in several sectors, including ports and airports, he said, adding that three industrial corridors and two coastal economic zones would be developed soon.