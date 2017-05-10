Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana’s son, friend killed in car accident

The white Mercedes in which Nishit Narayana (inset) was travelling with his friend Raja Ravi Varma. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr P Narayana’s son Nishit Narayana, 23, and his friend Raja Ravi Varma were killed in a horrific accident in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Mercedes in which the duo were travelling crashed into a Metro rail pillar.

The accident occurred at a sharp curve on the Jubilee Check Post to Peddamma Temple stretch.

Police said the duo were driving towards Peddamma temple in a white Mercedes. While taking a sharp curve near Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills, the driver lost control on the wheel and crashed into the Metro rail pillar. The air bags in the vehicle opened up but could not save the duo.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted them to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.