Nation, Current Affairs

Akbar, Babar were invaders, follow Maharana Pratap instead: Adityanath

PTI
Published May 10, 2017, 8:38 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 8:38 pm IST
Adityanath was speaking at an event held in Lucknow on the occasion of the 477th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap yesterday.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were "invaders" and the youngsters should follow the path shown by leaders like Maharana Pratap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

He said the problems of the country will vanish if this truth is accepted.

Adityanath was speaking at an event held in Lucknow on the occasion of the 477th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap yesterday.

"Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji are our role models, and we must follow the path shown by them. Youngsters must learn a lesson from the self-respect and strength of character from Maharana Pratap. Akbar,

Aurangzeb and Babar were invaders. The sooner we accept the truth, all the problems of our country will vanish," he said.

Asking the audience to treasure the rich history of the country, the UP CM said, "A community which does not have the capacity to treasure its rich history, can never keep its geography safe."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) VK Singh were also present on the occasion.

Tags: maharana pratap, yogi adityanath, akbar, babar, aurangzeb
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Rohit Shetty launched the eight season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that he is hosting in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rohit Shetty launches new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in action-packed style
A R Rahman, who has composed the music for Sachin Tendulkar's film 'Sachin : A Billion Dreams' and Sridevi's film 'Mom', was a part of events related to both films on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

A R Rahman launches song of Sachin's film, promotes Sridevi's 'Mom'
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood stars were snapped as they played a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, other stars take on CISF officials in football match
Bollywood celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Jacqueline, John, Parineeti, others impress with their fashion sense
Yesteryear beauties Asha Parekh and Helen shot for an episode for Kapil Sharma's comedy show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapil bonds with yesteryear beauties Helen and Asha Parekh on his show
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveiled a special art installation initiatied by Mumbai North Central Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveils MP's art installation in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Justin treats himself with Starbucks coffee; plays football with localites

Justin Bieber (Pic: Instagram)
 

Bieber gives 100 free tickets to underprivileged children for his Mumbai concert

Justin Bieber with the kids. (Pic: Twitter/ Psit_vatsal).
 

These Bollywood celebrities added more glamour to Bieber’s already sparkling concert

Celebrities present at the concert.
 

This Hyderabad bus stop is made from 1,000 recycled water bottles

The construction of the bus stop Swaroopnagar colony was taken up by Bamboo House India with their ‘Recycle India’ initiative. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: This ‘head-tennis’ match is absolutely unbelievable and is even going viral

The viral video has got over 4 million views on Facebook and has been shared over 19,000 times with over 56,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Forget OLA and UBER, ride a self-flying taxi

Vahana will operate on batteries that can give it a flying range of 60 miles at a speed of 140 mph.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre equates Pak's decision to execute Jadhav with 'murder'

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said that allegations made against Kulbhushan Jadhav by the Pak govt are 'baseless'. (Photo: AP/File)

Give national animal status to cow: Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind chief

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani. (Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Has any soldier from Gujarat been martryed: Akhilesh's jibe at Modi

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI/File)

J&K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

There were no casualties in the incident and the militants were forced to retreat to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: PTI/File)

India-Russia relations one of the strongest pillars of our foreign policy: Sushma

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, right, shakes hand with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin after making a joint statement in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham