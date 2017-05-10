32 per cent of rural Telangana depends on ration for rice

The monthly entitlements from PDS for a household vary depending on the type of ration card. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Development Report 2017 shows that rural households depend heavily on rice provided through the public distribution system. Some 32 per cent of the total quantum of rice consumed by rural households is sourced from the PDS, while only 16 per cent of urban households rely on PDS rice.

The report, which will be launched by finance minister Etela Rajendar on May 12 reveals that ration cards meant for the poorest of poor households are appropriated by the rich households in rural Telangana.

Four-fifths of households have ration cards. The monthly entitlements from PDS for a household vary depending on the type of ration card.

For the state as a whole, BPL cards account for 84.2 per cent of total cards. About 2.7 per cent of cards in TS are Antyodaya cards. Rural areas of Telangana have more Antyodaya and BPL cards than urban areas.

PDS is the source for about one-fourth of the total quantum of rice consumed by households in Telangana. The remaining three-fourths is procured from other sources.

The dependence on PDS for rice is highest among Scheduled Tribes (32%) and declines to 28% among Scheduled Castes, and further declines to 26% among OBCs and is lowest among others at 19%.

Since PDS provides only for part of the total rice consumption, households source their requirements from non-PDS sources as well. The analysis indicates that just about 1.5 per cent of total households in the state depend exclusively on PDS for rice.

There are slight, important variations in cereal consumption patterns across locations and social groups in Telangana. Millet is consumed relatively more by rural households than urban households, unlike wheat and wheat products.

The consumption of jowar is the highest with ST households consuming more than other social groups.

There is a significant section of the very poor who don't have access to PDS. Among Scheduled Castes, nearly one-fifth of households do not have access to ration cards, and hence to subsidised food grains.

About 15 per cent of the Antyodaya cards in rural Telangana are held by households in top income group.

The per capita average consumption of rice for 30 days, among the bottom income group group at 9.42 kg is lower than the state average of 10.48 kg. The dependence on PDS for rice among the top most decile group is as high as 19.49% while in urban Telangana it is negligible.