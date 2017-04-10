Will be happy if India improves relation with 'that country', Advani hints at Pak

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Pakistan for spreading terror in South Asia, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart LK Advani expressed his desire to see improved ties between New Delhi and Islamabad, while lamenting that Karachi, where he was born was not a part of India anymore.

"There are also some other neighbouring countries besides Bangladesh with which we want to improve relations. I will be happy if our relations with these neighbouring nations improve. Sindh was once part of India and I was born there, but after Independence we lost that part. I will always be unhappy about this," Advani said speaking at India Foundation Awareness programme in Delhi.

Hinting indirectly at Pakistan, Advani further said that he wishes to build similar relations with 'that country', which India shares with Bangladesh.

This is not the first time when the BJP patriarch has put forth such thoughts. Earlier he had said that India is 'incomplete' without Pakistan's Sindh.

"At times I feel sad that Karachi and Sindh are not parts of India anymore. I believe that India appears incomplete without Sindh," Advani had said in January.

Advani had to resign as BJP president after making controversial remarks about Jinnah during his visit to Pakistan in 2005.

"I personally have experienced Jinnah as a person who basically wanted a secular state with a Muslim majority....," Advani said leaving his statement incomplete, nevertheless giving a clear picture as to what his intentions were.

Advani was also forced to quit after RSS and several leaders within the BJP openly slammed him and demanded his resignation.