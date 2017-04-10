Nation, Current Affairs

Modi teaching BJP leaders to make 'behead' remarks: Congress

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2017, 9:40 am IST
'Such comments are completely illegal and unconstitutional and that person should be immediately put behind the bar,' Sandeep Dixit said.
New Delhi: Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh for making a controversial remark on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Congress on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other party leaders are teaching their members to make such statements that is extremely illegal.

"Such comments are completely illegal and unconstitutional and that person should be immediately put behind the bar. I think this is what the Prime Minister and other BJP people are telling their members to enact," Congress leader Sandeep Dixit told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another Congress leader P.C. Chacko said the government, whether in the state or the Centre, should see that such people are controlled.

"These fringe elements in the party are creating a kind of euphoria and I do not think this is good for the society. They just want to divide the society on communal basis. Such elements should not be tolerated by the society or by the government," he added.

The BJP MLA from Hyderabad said that he would behead the ones opposing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Some people are saying that they will create ruckus if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya. I welcome the ones who are warning of dire consequences. We have been waiting for years to behead such traitors," the MLA said while addressing a public gathering on Thursday here.

Singh, who represents Goshamal constituency in the Hyderabad Assembly, is known for his right wing activities and has also been arrested multiple times.

The Supreme Court had observed that Ayodhya dispute is a "sensitive" and "sentimental" issue, adding that the matter should be settled amicably.

Since then, various right-wing leaders have been campaigning for the temple to be built.

While Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti said she was ready to go to jail for the temple if need be, BJP leaders have been supporting the cause in their own way.

