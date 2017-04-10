Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 4 Pakistani militants killed during infiltration bid in Kupwara

The infiltration bid came a day after violent clashes killed eight people during the bypolls in Srinagar.
 (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) along the Kupwara's Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, killing at least four Pakistani militants.

“Four militants killed during an infiltration bid in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir,” an Army statement said on Monday.

The infiltration bid came a day after violent clashes killed eight people during the bypolls in Srinagar, and led to an extremely low turnout of 6.5 per cent - the lowest in 27 years.

On Sunday, militants had fired upon a police station in Kulgam district but fled after cops retaliated.

