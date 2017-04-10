Nation, Current Affairs

In reality, no new job created: BJP MP's remarks embarrasses treasury benches in LS

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 2:19 pm IST
Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya has been claiming that many jobs were created in the last few years.
New Delhi: A BJP MP today caused visible discomfiture to the treasury benches when he said in Lok Sabha that the government's claim that enough jobs have been created in the last few years was not true, inviting applause from the opposition members.

While raising a question on the impact of global slowdown on labour and the industry, Harinarayan Rajbhar, who represents Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, said even though Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya has been claiming that many jobs were created in the last few years, it was not true at the ground level.

"In reality, there is no new job is created. It is not happening. Please give us the figures," he said.

Rajbhar's remarks put the treasury benches in visible discomfiture, as opposition members belonging to the Congress, TMC and Left Parties applauded the BJP member by thumping desks.

The Minister did not reply to Rajbhar's remarks as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan moved to the next question.

