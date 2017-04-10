EC cancels RK Nagar bypolls after cash-for-votes scandal hits TN govt

Chennai: The Election Commission has decided to cancel the April 12 by-poll to Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) constituency after evidence showed money was distributed to voters. A formal announcement in this regard will be made on Monday, informed sources said late Sunday night.

The decision to cancel the high-stakes by-election came after Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat held marathon discussions with Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni and Special Observer (Expenditure) Vikram Batra on Sunday.

The I-T Department’s report about the seizure of incriminating documents that showed the ruling AIADMK had plans to distribute Rs 89 crore among voters of R K Nagar seems to have led the EC in taking the decision to cancel the by-poll.

This is the second time in less than a year that a scheduled election is being cancelled. Elections to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur were cancelled in May last year.

Mr Batra was rushed to Chennai from New Delhi on Thursday to assess the situation in RK Nagar constituency and he is understood to have given a negative report to the Election Commission. In his report, the IRS officer is believed to have detailed about the free flow of cash in RK Nagar and how the rules were being openly flouted by political parties.

The sources said the decision to cancel the by-poll scheduled on April 12 was unanimous and a formal announcement is expected on Monday. Earlier, Mr Lakhoni briefed the CEC and Election Commissioners about the ground reality in RK Nagar and explained the points that have been mentioned in his detailed report sent on Saturday evening.

In his report, Mr Lakhoni is understood to have said there were indeed malpractices in the run-up to the by-poll and also provided videos of voters being bribed before the EC authorities.