Election Commission defers Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll to May 25

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2017, 10:32 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 10:32 pm IST
The Anantnag seat fell vacant in June last year after Mehbooba Mufti won the assembly polls and resigned from the Lok Sabha.
Eight people were killed and 150 others were injured in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Eight people were killed and 150 others were injured in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission tonight deferred the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll to May 25, citing inputs by the Jammu and Kashmir government that law-and-order situation is not conducive.

The by-election was to be held on April 12. The EC notification said the state administration apprehends that "violent attempts" can be made by miscreants to thwart the poll process.

It pointed at large scale violence which took place in Srinagar yesterday during a similar bypoll. June 1 has been set as the date by which election process should be completed in Anantnag. The long period has apparently been given keeping in mind the possibility of repoll that may be held there. The Anantnag seat fell vacant in June last year after Mehbooba Mufti won the assembly polls and resigned from the Lok Sabha.

EC conducted bypoll in Kashmir 'ignoring' MHA advice

