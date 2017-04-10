 LIVE !  :  AB de Villiers smashed 89 off 46 deliveries on his comeback. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB: Amla, Punjab off to a brisk start
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t have enough Cauvery water to release to TN: Karnataka

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2017, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
It also reiterated that the proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery was in the interest of both the states.
A file photo of Cauvery water being released to TN from the KRS dam near Mandya.
 A file photo of Cauvery water being released to TN from the KRS dam near Mandya.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday said it is not in a position to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu as the availability is just enough for the state's drinking water needs.

It also reiterated that the proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery was in the interest of both the states and there was "misconception" about it in Tamil Nadu.

"There is not enough water. There is water exactly for drinking purposes until June 15...we do not have water for giving it to Tamil Nadu, we have water only for ourselves, that too for drinking purposes...", Water Resources Minister M B Patil told reporters here.

He said, "We have brought it to the notice of the Honourable Supreme Court also. We have told this to the team of officials (from Tamil Nadu) that visited here. At present we cannot give water."

"If things improve tomorrow, if we have pre-monsoon showers, or get some inflows, we will definitely consider, we are open to that," he added.

The Supreme Court had on April 7, dismissed a Karnataka government plea seeking review of its September 20, 2016 order asking it to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu till September 27, saying it has become "infructuous" as several subsequent orders were passed.

An official delegation from Tamil Nadu had also recently held meetings with Karnataka Chief Secretary Subhash Khuntia and other state officials here with a request to release 3 tmc ft of Cauvery water on humanitarian grounds.

To the officials too, Karnataka had expressed its inability in releasing water citing water levels in Cauvery reservoirs.

There is a total of 7.748 tmc water in four Cauvery reservoirs. It includes 4.438 tmc in KRS, 0.295 tmc in Kabini 1.228 in Harangi and 1.787 in Hemavathi.

Noting that the problem in sharing water arises only during distress years, Patil said that's the reason why the state proposed Mekedatu dam.

"Mekedatu dam will help during crisis...it is a misconception that Tamil Nadu's water will be affected, in fact it will help regulated release during distress years," he said.

"Mekedatu dam is beneficial for both states. We have to convince Tamil Nadu that it is going to help you people," he said.

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to implement the Rs 5,912-crore Mekedatu Multipurpose (drinking and power) Project which involves building a balancing reservoir with a capacity of about 66 tmc ft, near Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district.

The Tamil Nadu government has been protesting against the project and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter.

Tags: cauvery, tn-karnataka river sharing, drought
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

World Gallery

Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
Boulders and debris surround homes damaged when rivers surrounding Mocoa overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the Mocoa, Colombia

In pics: Aftermath of Colombia mudslides; boulders and debris everywhere
More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

In pics: At least 100 killed, 400 injured in Syrian toxic gas attack
A blast occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, in the centre of St Petersburg, just as the train was reportedly pulling out of the station. Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor said that 10 people had been killed and 50 injured in the blast. (Photo: AP)

Russia: Blast at St. Petersburg metro station kills 10, several injured
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

'Don't be hurtful': Rajinikanth urges film critics

Rajini will next be seen in Shankar's '2.0'.
 

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Selfie time: Modi rides the Delhi metro with Australian PM Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)
 

Study reveals the top 3 sex topics couples avoid talking about

Past sexual encounters topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ensure Kulbhushan's death sentence is not carried out: Sarabjit’s sister to govt

The alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav (Photo: Screengrab)

Govt pressure forced Air India to withdraw Sena MP Gaikwad's flying ban

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who allegedly assaulted Air India staff. (Photo: PTI)

‘Let complete probe happen’: V K Singh on Kulbhushan’s death sentence

Minister of State for External Affairs General (Retd.) V K Singh

India won’t release Pak prisoners after Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty

Kulbhushan Jadhav in a video released by Pakistani intelligence. (Photo: AFP)

EC discusses violence, poor voter turnout in Srinagar bypolls

A charred polling staff bus following an attack by a group of protesters at Nowgam during voting for Srinagar bypoll. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham