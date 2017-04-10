Despite Air India lifting ban, Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad takes train to Delhi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Sunday took a train from Mumbai to New Delhi to attend the Parliament session, despite Air India and private carriers lifting his flying ban.

Earlier, PTI reports had said that Gaikwad would be taking a flight from Mumbai to Delhi – incidentally, the same flight on which he assaulted an Air India officer.

However, media reports said that the MP from Osmanabad boarded the Mumbai Rajdhani on Sunday evening, and reached Delhi on Monday at 9:30 am.

Gaikwad’s brother-in-law told the media on Sunday that the MP would alight before New Delhi station on Monday.

Gaikwad booked a business class seat in AI 852, which takes off from Pune at 7.40 AM and lands at Indira Gandhi International airport at 9.50 AM, PTI reports earlier said.

This is the same flight Gaikwad boarded last month when he lost his cool and hit an Air India staffer "25 times" because the MP insisted on travelling business class on an all-economy flight.

"The summer schedule kicked in on 26 March as per which we are flying the newly acquired A320 neo planes on this route. This aircraft has business class," said an Air India source to PTI.

While lifting the ban on Friday, after pressure from the government, Air India had emphasised that it is "committed to ensuring its employees are not assaulted or misbehaved with".

The national carrier also said that it would take strong action to preserve the dignity of its employees.