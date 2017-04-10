Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull in India to boost free trade talks

New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening on a four-day India visit. The Australian PM will hold talks on Monday with PM Narendra Modi on ways to boost ties in key areas including defence, security, energy and trade. The two countries are likely to sign a number of MoUs covering a range of areas including defence and security, environment, renewable energy, sports and trade.

The visit is taking place at a time when decks having been cleared for export of precious nuclear fuel Uranium to India but the much-delayed economic pact between India and Australia will reportedly not be signed during the visit.

"Welcoming a valued friend and partner. PM @TurnbullMalcolm arrives in New Delhi on his State Visit to India," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. The Australian PM was received at the airport by Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. With Australia strongly backing India's NSG membership bid, the issue is expected to figure during talks between Turnbull and Modi that will take place ahead of the Nuclear Suppliers Group's plenary meeting expected to be held in June.

According to some reports earlier, the Australian government is involved in "lot of backroom negotiations" and engaged in "live conversations" with other members countries to garner support for India's entry into the elite nuclear club. Speculation is rife that Australia could also be interested in joining the Indian Malabar naval exercises that are held with the US and in which Japan has also participated.