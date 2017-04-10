Nation, Current Affairs

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull in India to boost free trade talks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 2:22 am IST
The two countries are likely to sign a number of MoUs covering a range of areas.
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull is received by Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull is received by Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening on a four-day India visit. The Australian PM will hold talks on Monday with PM Narendra Modi on ways to boost ties in key areas including defence, security, energy and trade. The two countries are likely to sign a number of MoUs covering a range of areas including defence and security, environment, renewable energy, sports and trade.

The visit is taking place at a time when decks having been cleared for export of precious nuclear fuel Uranium to India but the much-delayed economic pact between India and Australia will reportedly not be signed during the visit.

"Welcoming a valued friend and partner. PM @TurnbullMalcolm arrives in New Delhi on his State Visit to India," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. The Australian PM was received at the airport by Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. With Australia strongly backing India's NSG membership bid, the issue is expected to figure during talks between Turnbull and Modi that will take place ahead of the Nuclear Suppliers Group's plenary meeting expected to be held in June.

According to some reports earlier, the Australian government is involved in "lot of backroom negotiations" and engaged in "live conversations" with other members countries to garner support for India's entry into the elite nuclear club. Speculation is rife that Australia could also be interested in joining the Indian Malabar naval exercises that are held with the US and in which Japan has also participated.

Tags: malcolm turnbull
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leander Paes should not sulk; Rohan Bopanna is No 1 doubles player: Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi had picked Rohan Bopanna ahead of Leander Paes to play against Uzbekistan and defended his decision. (Photo: PTI)
 

Davis Cup: India seal 4-1 win over Uzbekistan

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan outclassed Fayziev 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Kerala bar builds maze near entrance to ensure it's 500 mts away from highway

The move comes after SC's decision (Photo: Facebook)
 

IPL 2017: Why Shane Watson asked Pawan Negi to bowl the last over

Pawan Negi celebrates picking up Rishabh Pant's wicket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Sachin Tendulkar gives road-safety advice to bikers without helmets

Sachin Tendulkar had previously adopted two villages for their development as well. (Photo: AFP)
 

Germany: 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust in Berlin’s Wilmersdorf district

For years, Teichtal lobbied the German authorities, raised millions of euros in funds and bought a 3,000 square metre plot of land next to Chabad's synagogue in Wilmersdorf district. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC nets 10-fold rise in asset tax

The GHMC got Rs1.25 crore from trade licence fee — six times than the Rs 26 lakh collected in the first eight days of April last year.

Hyderabad: Selfies take focus off Sachin Tendulkar’s campaign

The incident happened when Tendulkar was in the city recently to flag off the Indian Premier League series that started in Hyderabad on April 5. He was sitting in the back seat of a car when motorists saw him and started clicking selfies.

300 protest against Telangana SRDP plan

The SRDP involves a plan to construct multi-layer flyovers and around 20 junctions in the city to ease traffic along the IT corridor and one of the flyovers, according to the activists, can only be built after axing trees at KBR Park. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Taps to go dry as pipeline damaged

Projects director of HMWSSB M. Yella Swamy said the repairs were taken up on a war footing and the supply was restored, but it may take some time in reaching the waters to city.

Assam: No government jobs for those with more than 2 children

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham