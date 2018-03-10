search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Would've thrown demonetisation in 'dustbin' if I were PM: Rahul in Malaysia

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2018, 7:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 7:07 pm IST
The Congress party has strongly criticised demonetisation, saying the move has led to economic slowdown.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with Indian-origin CEOs of Singaporean companies, in Singapore on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with Indian-origin CEOs of Singaporean companies, in Singapore on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Kuala Lumpur/New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that demonetisation was “not a good” initiative and if he were the prime minister he would have thrown the proposal into the “dustbin”.

Gandhi is on a five-day trip to the Southeast Asian countries. He began the Malaysia leg of his visit on Saturday and interacted with an “enthusiastic gathering” of Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur.

 

Asked how he would have rolled out demonetisation differently, Gandhi said “If I was the Prime Minister and somebody would have given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would thrown it in the dustbin, out of the door and into the junkyard.”

“That is how I would have rolled it out, because that is what I think should have been done with the demonetisation which was not good at all,” he said in a video shared by the Congress party on its Twitter handle.

The demonetisation initiative was rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, announcing the invalidation of high-value currency notes currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

The Congress party has strongly criticised demonetisation, saying the move has led to economic slowdown.

Earlier at the University of California, Berkeley, Gandhi had said that Modi had caused “tremendous damage” to India’s economy with his “reckless and dangerous” decisions like demonetisation and “hastily-applied” GST.

Responding to a question on women empowerment, Gandhi also said equality was not “good enough” for women empowerment and asserted that women have to be given more support than men to end the bias against them.

“I don’t treat women equal to men, but better than men. I think there is a bias in all societies, including in western society and that bias needs to be corrected. And to correct that bias, equality is not good enough, you have to be partial to women and give them more support than you give men,” he said.

Gandhi also addressed a gathering of young professionals at IYCON in Kuala Lumpur.

“Met Mr Subramaniam Sathasivam, president of the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) in Kuala Lumpur. Originally a part of the AICC until 1946, the MIC has played a major role in the Malaysian Independence Movement,” he wrote on his facebook page.

Gandhi’s trip is part of the Congress party’s efforts to connect with the diaspora.

He called on Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday and discussed a wide range of topics related to India-Singapore ties.

Also Read: Rahul grilled in Singapore: Cong chief replies, 'you wouldn't dare with Modi'

The trip is being organised by the AICC Overseas cell headed by technocrat Sam Pitroda, who helped former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi lead the IT revolution in India.

Pitroda had earlier successfully organised Rahul Gandhi’s visits to the US and West Asia.

Later in the year, the Congress president is also expected to travel to Dubai and Canada.

Tags: demonetisation, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, congress, gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March 2017 that she would not live to see 2018. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Samsung ditching in-display fingerprint sensor for Galaxy Note 9: Kuo

Samsung reportedly beleives that the in-display sensor may have a lot of issues, which cannout be affordable for the company's flagship Galaxy S and Note series devices.
 

Black Mirror streaming live in China: Police launch smart glasses to nab criminals

China, under President Xi Jinping, is making a major push to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data technology to track and control behaviour that goes against the interests of the ruling Communist Party online and in the wider world. (Photo: File)
 

How to install Android P on your smartphone

Android P brings certain new features such as a revamped UI, HEIC image compression, indoor mapping using Wi-Fi, native support for display notches and more.
 

Facebook blocked my account, deleted posts: Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan

In a bid to expose Mohammed Shami’s alleged extra-marital affair, his wife Hasin Jahan had earlier also posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Weird royal rules Kate must follow when she has third baby

It’s thought Kate Middleton had three midwives with her during the birth of Princess Charlotte.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

All this happened as I embraced Islam: Hadiya after SC upholds her marriage

Hadiya, who is in Kerala with her husband Shafin Jahan, on Saturday reached the Popular Front of India (PFI) headquarters at Kozhikode and thanked its chairman, P Aboobacker for all the support during the couple's legal battle. (Photo: File)

Not BJP but RJD will build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Tej Pratap Yadav

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has taken on the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Khilji's character in 'Padmaavat' reminds me of SP's Azam Khan: Jaya Prada

In 2009, Azam Khan supporters openly campaigned against the party candidate, Jaya Prada. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala couple ex-Air Force officer, wife found dead with throat slit in MP

The couple, identified as Gopalakrishnan Nair,70, a retired Air Force personnel, and his wife Gomathi, 68, were found dead by their neighbours at their Narmada Green Valley residence under Awadhpuri police station. (Representational image)

Rahul grilled in Singapore: Cong chief replies, 'you wouldn't dare with Modi'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi added, 'Now you notice something else... Mr Narendra Modi would never do that. You would never have the ability to say in front of Modiji what you said to me. And I am absolutely blazingly proud of that.' (Photo: Twitter | @officeOfRG)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham