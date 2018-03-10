search on deccanchronicle.com
Work at grassroots level must for 'much needed' change in society: Kamal Haasan

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
Haasan took the political plunge by launching the 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' at Madurai on February 21.
The actor-cum-politician is on a tour of Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts to meet people and workers. (Photo: DC/File)
Coimbatore: On the second leg of his state wide tour after forming his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam,' actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday asked people to come together to bring about the 'much needed' change in society.

Addressing a large number of party workers and fans at Avanashi in nearby Tirupur district, he said it was not enough to bring in crowds for a meeting. One should come and work at the grassroots level to bring in the 'much needed' change in society, he said.

 

Earlier, Kamal Hassan paid homage at the Farmers memorial at nearby Perumanallurby by placing a wreath there.

The actor said he supported early implementation of the long pending Athikadavu-Avanashi Water project. He met those who were fighting for it's cause over the years.

Earlier, talking to reporters at the city airport, Kamal Hassan said he had come to meet members of Fans Association and party workers.

"This is neither a public meeting nor a conference," he said.

Haasan took the political plunge by launching the "Makkal Needhi Maiam" at Madurai on February 21, saying his outfit was committed to politics free from "games of caste and religion" and would focus on good governance.

The top actor had also touched upon key issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including the Cauvery river water dispute, alleged corruption and vote for money.

He had told his followers to realise that they have a big responsibility and they had to be pioneers.

Haasan had earlier visited former President APJ Abdul Kalam's residence at Rameswaram, where he sought blessings from the late leader's brother.

Tags: kamal haasan, tn politics, makkal needhi maiam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore




