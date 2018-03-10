Commerce min Suresh Prabhu assigned additional charge of Civil Aviation ministry

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has been assigned with the additional charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry. (Photo: DC | File)

New Delhi: Two days after Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Ashok Gajapathi Raju stepped down from the position of Civil Aviation Minister, the portfolio was handed over to Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Suresh Prabhu had stepped down from the designation of Minister of Union Railways in 2017 and was given the charge of Commerce and Industry ministry while Railways was alloted to Piyush Goyal.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Suresh Prabhu, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in addition to his existing portfolio," news agency ANI tweeted Rashtrapati Bhawan as saying.

The President accepted the resignation of two TDP ministers from their posts in the Central government.

Two Union Ministers, Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary, have submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister on Thursday evening following the TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's announcement.

The portfolio of Civil Aviation ministry was taken over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the resignation of Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that two of his lawmakers will resign from their ministerial posts as the Centre has not considered their demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.