PNB scam: Nirav Modi’s Guntur link under lens

Published Mar 10, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Vijayawada: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is learnt to be looking at links between Nirav Modi and a prominent automobile dealer and trader in Guntur.

Top sources said the dealer with high political connections would be quizzed shortly by the investigation team.

 

The CBI is eliciting the basic details of the trader’s business activities and his political connections, and had also sought the assistance of other investigating agencies. Some of the bankers in Guntur region also were asked to share the accounts details of the automobile trader and his relatives.

It may be recalled that CBI sent fresh summons to Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi on Friday. The agency procured some details about the automobile trader and his Karnataka connections. A few social media platforms had posts about his links with Nirav and Choksi.

However, district police said they were not aware of the CBI investigation. Since the trader’s bank accounts were under scanner, it could take a couple of weeks for CBI to arrive at a conclusion over the links, the sources added.

Tags: central bureau of investigation, nirav modi, mehul choksi, pnb scam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur




