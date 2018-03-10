search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala couple ex-Air Force officer, wife found dead with throat slit in MP

AGENCIES
Published Mar 10, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Police said that as valuables and household goods had not been touched, they were also looking at personal enmity as a possible cause.
The couple, identified as Gopalakrishnan Nair,70, a retired Air Force personnel, and his wife Gomathi, 68, were found dead by their neighbours at their Narmada Green Valley residence under Awadhpuri police station. (Representational image)
 The couple, identified as Gopalakrishnan Nair,70, a retired Air Force personnel, and his wife Gomathi, 68, were found dead by their neighbours at their Narmada Green Valley residence under Awadhpuri police station. (Representational image)

Bhopal: An elderly couple from Kerala was found dead at their house in Bhopal on Friday with their throats slit, police said.

The couple, identified as Gopalakrishnan Nair,70, a retired Air Force personnel, and his wife Gomathi, 68, were found dead by their neighbours at their Narmada Green Valley residence under Awadhpuri police station, Bhopal Deputy Inspector General or DIG Dharmendra Choudhry told PTI.

 

He said that the maid at the household alerted neighbours after there was no response from inside despite her repeatedly knocking on the door.

"Neighbours who peeped in from a window saw the couple lying in a pool of blood. Their throats had been slit with a sharp object," the official said.

Police said that as valuables and household goods had not been touched, they were also looking at personal enmity as a possible cause.

A reward of Rs. 20,000 had been announced for information on the case and a team under the local Superintendent of Police had been formed the solve it, he added.

Tags: murder, crime, air force
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




