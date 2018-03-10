search on deccanchronicle.com
India willing to develop ties with China based on commonalities: MEA

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
The MEA comments a day after the Chinese foreign min said India and China should shed suspicion and manage differences by meeting midway.
During the meeting between Modi and President Xi Jinping in Xiamen in Sept 2017, the two leaders had agreed that sound development of relations between India and China were a factor of stability amidst today's global uncertainties, and that the two countries should not allow their differences to become disputes, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar noted. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India is willing to work with China to develop relations based on commonalities, while dealing with differences on the basis of mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's interests, the external affairs ministry said on Friday.

The comments by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar came a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing said India and China should shed suspicion and manage differences by meeting halfway, suggesting toning down of tough Chinese posture against New Delhi after the tense Doklam standoff.

 

Asked about the remarks, Kumar said as two major countries and large economies, relations between India and China are not just important bilaterally, but also have regional and global significance.

During the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Xiamen in September 2017, the two leaders had agreed that sound development of relations between India and China were a factor of stability amidst today's global uncertainties, and that the two countries should not allow their differences to become disputes, he noted.

"Since then, both sides have maintained regular exchanges at all levels, which have helped in strengthening bilateral communication.

"We are willing to work with the Chinese side to develop our relations based on commonalities, while dealing with differences on the basis of mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's interests, concerns and aspirations," Kumar said.

Asked how China views relations with India this year after turbulence in ties in 2017 due to a number of issues including the Doklam standoff, Wang had called for both the countries to shed confrontationist stance on issues of differences.

"The Chinese dragon and Indian elephant must not fight each other but dance with each other," he had said, adding that "if China and India are united, one plus one is not equal to two but eleven".

"Despite some tests and difficulties, the China-India relationship continues to grow," Wang said.

Tags: doklam standoff, india china ties, mea, chinese foreign minister wang yi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




