search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AP Reorganisation Act: Home Ministry changes strategy, to sort out pending issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 10, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 1:57 am IST
He said the meeting will be held on March 12, in Delhi, with the Union Home Secretary in the chair.
Union Home Ministry has changed its strategy on holding a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and other officials of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on pending issues relating to the AP Reorganisation Act.
 Union Home Ministry has changed its strategy on holding a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and other officials of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on pending issues relating to the AP Reorganisation Act.

Hyderabad: In an interesting development, the Union Home Ministry has changed its strategy on holding a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and other officials of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on pending issues relating to the AP Reorganisation Act. 

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry sent a communication to both states that the proposed meeting will be held on March 12 and that only pending issues pertaining to the states will be on the agenda. 

 

The Home Ministry had earlier said that all pending issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act pertaining to inter-state issues between TS and AP would be discussed. 

Additional secretary, centre-state relations in the Home Ministry, T.V.S.N. Prasad, in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of TS and AP said that the Home Ministry intends to review the status of implementation of various issues under the 9th, 10th and 13th schedules of the AP Reorganisation Act. 

watchlist

He wrote that due to the preoccupation of officers of the state governments concerned, this meeting had to be postponed a few times. In this connection it is noted that while 9th and 10th schedules essentially deal with inter-state issues between the successor states of AP and Telangana, the 13th schedule is mainly concerned with assistance to be given by the central government for various projects listed in the schedule, and will be taken up by the concerned ministries, Mr Prasad clarified. 

He said the meeting will be held on March 12, in Delhi, with the Union Home Secretary in the chair.  

The 13th schedule deals with educational and infrastructure projects in both states. Twelve education institutions and projects have been listed in this schedule. 

The Centre has promised tribal universities will be set up in both states and in the 2018-19 budget, the central government sanctioned Rs 10 crore to each state for this purpose. But the centre has to amend the act to set up tribal universities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: ap reorganisation act, union home ministry, t.v.s.n. prasad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

Boney and Anil Kapoor at the Ashti Visarjan of Sridevi in Haridwar on Thursday. (Photos: PTI/ AFP)
 

Audio Technica ATH-ANC40BT review: Go wireless, longer

Audio Technica is known for balanced audio quality across its entire range of products and the ANC40BT is no exception.
 

Man blows up his own house while trying to burn cockroaches

Authorities pointed clear instructions on the spray to keep it away from a flame (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian volunteer leading ‘Billion steps for women’ wins Commonwealth award

During the walk, Srishti Bakshi leads workshops for women in rural communities on digital and financial literacy, leadership and health. (Photo: Twitter/ @BakshiSrishti)
 

Bones discovered in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, says study

Jantz's analysis is the latest chapter in a back-and-forth that has played out about the remains, which were found in 1940 on Nikumaroro Island but are now lost. (Photo: AP)
 

MIUI 9.5 global beta brings iPhone X-like gesture-based navigation

The gestures for navigation on MIUI 9 are pretty similar to the ones found on iPhone X.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Role of doctors, court vital

The court said that a person’s “living will” to withdraw medical care to allow him to die with dignity will take effect only when a medical board affirms that his/her condition is beyond cure and irreversible.

Judge Loya may have been poisoned, NGO seeking independent probe tells SC

Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

Khalistani terrorist came to India on valid visa, not first visit, admits MEA

Atwal, who was part of the Khalistan movement, was convicted for the attempted murder of Punjab minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in 1986 in Canada. (Photo: ANI)

Gallows or death in prison for rapists of girls up to 12 yrs, Rajasthan passes bill

Death penalty for rape of girls aged up to 12. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Before Nirav Modi scam, PNB lost over Rs 2,800 cr to frauds last fiscal year

The country's second-biggest state-owned bank in February accused two high-profile jewellers Nirav Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi of colluding with rogue bank employees to secure credit from overseas lenders using fraudulent guarantees between 2010 and 2017. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham