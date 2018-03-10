search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Alliance with BJP still on, but will fight for AP rights, says 'hurt' TDP

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2018, 9:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 9:05 pm IST
State FM Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that TDP has decided to 'expose' the Centre on what it has done or not done to the state.
Two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers -- Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary -- submitted their resignation on Thursday following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers -- Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary -- submitted their resignation on Thursday following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which pulled out of the Modi government this week, on Saturday said it's alliance with BJP was still on, though it was 'severely hurt' by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s remarks on assistance to Andhra Pradesh.

It also described as 'unethical', the demand by YSR Congress asking the TDP to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre.

 

State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu also told reporters that TDP has decided to 'expose' the Centre on what it has done or not done to the state -- as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 -- by putting out relevant facts and figures before the people.

He said this after a meeting Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu held with him, senior minister K Kala Venkata Rao and others.

For the record, Yanamala said TDP's alliance with BJP was 'still on'.

"Withdrawing from the Central government was the first step... we have to see what the second step will be. Our alliance is on but we will still fight (for securing the state’s rights from the Centre)," he said.

"We are hurt severely by Jaitley’s remarks. Not only us, entire people of AP are hurt, except (leader of opposition) YS Jaganmohan Reddy and the like," the minister added.

Also Read: AP special status: 2 ministers quit Union Cabinet; TDP to stay with NDA

Asked about the YSR Congress’ demand that TDP either move or support a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, he said that moving such a motion against an ally would be 'unethical'.

"We are an alliance party, we have some ethical values. Moving or supporting a no-confidence motion will be unethical," he noted, adding that was the difference between TDP and YSRC.

Yanamala and Rao lashed out at the YSRC chief, saying he was only trying to get the criminal cases against him quashed by planning to go under the BJP umbrella.

The TDP ministers alleged that YSR Congress had mortgaged the interests of the state. "Their talk about a no-confidence motion is ridiculous," they said.

Meanwhile, a TDP source said the party would take up campaigns from the mandal level by publishing pamphlets and other material, listing facts and figures on the assistance the Centre rendered to the state since bifurcation.

"We will tell people why we could not achieve more progress in these four years despite best efforts," the source added.

Tags: tdp, bjp, tdp-bjp alliance, arun jaitley, ap special status
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why is Xiaomi putting a notch in the top corner of the display?

With the selfie camera going up to a practical position, the user experience on the Mi MIX 2S could certainly improve by heavily.
 

Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami: Wife Hasin Jahan's claims shocking but will protect her and daughter

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March 2017 that she would not live to see 2018. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Samsung ditching in-display fingerprint sensor for Galaxy Note 9: Kuo

Samsung reportedly beleives that the in-display sensor may have a lot of issues, which cannout be affordable for the company's flagship Galaxy S and Note series devices.
 

Black Mirror streaming live in China: Police launch smart glasses to nab criminals

China, under President Xi Jinping, is making a major push to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data technology to track and control behaviour that goes against the interests of the ruling Communist Party online and in the wider world. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Eye on China: India-France ink pact on use of each other's military bases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during their joint press conference at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Indian Coast Guard chopper crash lands in Maharashtra, woman pilot hurt

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter on a routine patrol crash landed in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Would've thrown demonetisation in 'dustbin' if I were PM: Rahul in Malaysia

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with Indian-origin CEOs of Singaporean companies, in Singapore on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

All this happened as I embraced Islam: Hadiya after SC upholds her marriage

Hadiya, who is in Kerala with her husband Shafin Jahan, on Saturday reached the Popular Front of India (PFI) headquarters at Kozhikode and thanked its chairman, P Aboobacker for all the support during the couple's legal battle. (Photo: File)

Not BJP but RJD will build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Tej Pratap Yadav

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has taken on the BJP. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham