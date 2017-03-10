Nation, Current Affairs

Warrant against HC judge Karnan after no show in contempt case

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2017, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Justice Karnan will have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 to secure bail in the contempt case.
Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan
New Delhi: In an unprecedented order, the Supreme Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against serving Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan to ensure his presence before it on March 31 in a contempt case.

"There is no other alternative to seek presence of Shri Justice C S Karnan. We issue bailable warrants of the sum of Rs 10,000 in the nature of personal bond to the satisfaction of the arresting officer," a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.

The bench directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to personally execute the arrest warrant on Justice Karnan to ensure his presence before it on March 31, the next date of hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur, P C Ghose and Kurian Joseph, refused to consider a communication, written to apex court registry on March 8, as his response to the notice issued against him earlier.

At the outset, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that Justice Karnan had defied the Supreme Court order and the apex court rules on contempt provide for issuance of bailable warrants against a contemnor to ensure his presence.

