Survey says KTR’s performance has dipped; KCR, Harish improve

Hyderabad: TS ministers, including K.T. Rama Rao, have fared poorly in a survey ordered by TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The CM presented the survey report, done in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in February, to ministers and TRS MLAs at the TRSLP meeting held on Thursday.

Their performance was assessed with comparison with a similar survey done in August, six months ago.

Mr Rama Rao’s performance dipped from 70.60 per cent to 60.40 per cent, the CM’s performance improved from 75.70 per cent to 96.70 per cent, while T. Harish Rao’s performance went up from 60.90 per cent to 82.30 per cent.

Finance minister Etala Rajender improved from 73.50 per cent to 89.90 per cent.

Speaker Madhusudhana Chary’s performance came down to 50.20 per cent from 62.80 per cent.

Interestingly, Leader of Opposition K. Jana Reddy’s performance improved from 45.70 per cent to 63.20 per cent, while TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy’s fell from 79.20 per cent to 53.70 per cent.

TD MLA A. Revanth Reddy fared badly with 49.80 per cent against 56.80 per cent earlier. MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi fared better with an increase from 43.50 per cent to 57.10 per cent.