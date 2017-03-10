Parties sharpen claws as Telangana Budget Session commences

Hyderabad: Battle lines have been drawn between the government and Opposition as they prepare for the Budget Session of the Legislature, starting Friday.

While Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao advised party MLAs and MLCs to maintain decorum and not to get provoked by Opposition taunts on burning public issues, and come prepared to counter charges, the Congress, Telugu Desam, BJP and other parties have drawn up their sleeves to grill the government on its various omissions and commissions.

The CM, who chaired the TRSLP meeting, gave tips to legislators on how to rebut the Opposition charges with facts and figures while showcasing the good work done by the TRS government since 2014. “Let us counter the Opposition with the good work done till date. Don’t get provoked. Counter charges in a dignified manner,” he reportedly told TRS legislators.

Meanwhile, the CLP and TPCC, led by K. Jana Reddy and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, decided to take on the government for its highhanded behaviour against the Opposition and other organisations, including the TJAC.

Elsewhere, the Telugu Desam, led by L. Ramana and A. Revanth Reddy met Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on the eve of the Budget session and submitted a memorandum demanding a comprehensive action plan for saving the crisis-ridden agriculture sector, release of pending loan waiver instalments in one go, sanction of funds for the 2BHK housing schemes and houses for all eligible persons, release of fee reimbursement dues, adequate funds for the health department, super speciality hospital in every district, 12 per cent reservations for Muslims and STs, reopening of Nizam Sugar Factory, water for additional one crore acre of land, among others. “We will grill the government on its various lapses and problems faced by people. TRS failed to fulfil its electoral promises,” said TS BJP president K. Laxman.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Md. Ali Shabbir too said that Congress will raise burning public issues and failure of the CM to fulfil various electoral promises.

Drinking water shortage, damage to crops due to hailstorm, 2BHK housing scheme in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, escalation and redesigning of irrigation projects, bad conditions of roads, power cuts in some places, summer contingency plan, ban on holding meetings at Indira Park, arrest of TJAC chairman M. Kodandaram and “witch hunt” against him, funds for development of Osmania University on the occasion of its centenary are some of the issues that will be raised during the Budget session.