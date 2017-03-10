Nation, Current Affairs

‘Order against me issued to ruin my life,' says HC judge on SC warrant

ANI
Published Mar 10, 2017, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
‘Order is arbitrary. It is deliberately issued against me in order to ruin my life, career,’ Justice Karnan said.
Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan. (Photo: ANI)
 Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan on Friday said the bailable warrant against him by the Supreme Court is an attempt to "ruin his career and life".

Commenting on the warrant issued by the apex court, he said, "Order is arbitrary. It is deliberately issued against me in order to ruin my life, career."

Calling the matter as national issue, Justice Karnan said, "Made representation to Prime Minister Modi, stating that some judges committed illegal activities and on the basis of representation SC issued suo moto contempt without enquiry, discussion or findings."

Justice Karnan created a controversy after he alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit. He also questioned the collegiums system of the Supreme Court which transferred him from the Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court.

Karnan, who had been issued a contempt notice earlier in February by the apex court, refused to appear before the bench in Friday's hearing and has been served a bailable warrant by a bench headed by CJI J.S. Khehar and has been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 10,000.

The court has directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to personally execute the warrant against Justice Karnan to ensure his appearance before it on March 31, when the court will again hear the matter.

This is the first time in the country's judicial history that a sitting judge is being served a bailable warrant by a seven-judge Bench in a suo motu contempt case for his alleged disparaging remarks against High Court and Supreme Court judges calculated to "lower the dignity of the judicial institution".

Tags: c s karnan, calcutta high court, contempt case
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan

Warrant against HC judge Karnan after no show in contempt case

Justice Karnan will have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 to secure bail in the contempt case.
10 Mar 2017 12:37 PM
The bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, had asked him to appear before the apex court in person on Monday. (Photo: File)

Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan fails to attend SC hearing in contempt case

The apex court granted Karnan three more weeks to appear before it and reply to the show cause notice issued to him last week.
13 Feb 2017 12:06 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aanand L Rai's comments don't go down well with Kangana Ranaut

Now the actress isn't quite happy with the comments made by the filmmaker.
 

When Steve Waugh visited Varanasi to fulfil last wish of a deceased shoe-shiner

Steve Waugh, who continues to visit India for charity work in Kolkata, was in Varanasi to scatter the ashes of the late shoe-shiner from Australia, who did not have a family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Peacocks being killed in India for ayurvedic, unani medicines: WWF

Tamil Nadu has peacock ghee sold openly (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC ODI rankings: AB de Villiers climbs to top, Virat Kohli remains 3rd

AB de Villiers regained the top spot in the ODI rankings for batsmen after leading the list of run-scorers in the recent series against New Zealand. (Photo: AP)
 

Vegan woman deliberately runs her car into truck carrying chickens

She has been charged with hit and run (Photo: AFP)
 

CNN presenter Reza Aslan eats human brain live on camera, sparks backlash

Aslan met the cannibal group in Varanasi after which the group smeared the ashes from burnt dead bodies on his face. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre open to conducting NEET in Urdu from next academic year

Supreme Court of India

Section of AIADMK MPs seek central probe into Jaya's death

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI/File)

Passage of maternity bill is landmark moment: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Warrant against HC judge Karnan after no show in contempt case

Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan

12-yr-old Kerala girl does a Gurmehar, asks why did you kill my father?

12-year-old Vismaya (Photo: video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham