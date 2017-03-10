Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban losses more, leave Telangana floundering

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Calculations go awry, loss estimated at Rs 10,000 crore.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The TS government’s calculations regarding the impact of demonetisation on the state’s revenues have gone awry.

The TS government had expected that demonetisation would cause a loss of about Rs 3,000 crore to the state, but the latest indications suggest that losses will be close to Rs 10,000 crore.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao rushed finance minister Etala Rajender to New Delhi on Thursday, with a representation to the Centre, asking them to come to the state’s rescue by releasing CST and Central-sponsored scheme arrears amounting to over Rs 16,000 crore, at the earliest.

The current financial year is set to end in another three weeks, and the impact of demonetisation on the state revenues is more than what was anticipated.

Mr Rao, while strongly supporting the demonetisation drive, had claimed that its impact on the state’s revenues would be minimal.

However, the growth achieved in the first half of the fiscal year (April 2016 to September 2016) by all the major revenue-earning departments was negated in second half (October 2016 to March 2017), because of the demonetisation announced in November.

Left with a huge financial deficit, the state government has set a target of Rs 5,000 crore to be collected in the form of taxes by revenue-earning departments by taking up special drives in the remaining three weeks. The four main revenue-earning departments for the state government are Commercial Taxes, Stamps and Registrations, Excise, and Transport.

Mr Rajender is scheduled to present the Budget for 2017-18 in the Assembly on Monday. Sources say that the CM suddenly deputed him to Delhi to secure a clear assurance from the Centre regarding the payment of arrears, as Budget plans will otherwise have to be altered, to account for demonetisation losses.

Official sources in the Finance Department said, “Because of the cash crunch, the payment of commercial taxes, and the registration of properties and vehicles have been badly hit. At the most, we can reach Rs 45,000 crore in the remaining three weeks of this fiscal year, which would leave a gap of over Rs 9,000 crore.”

The government wants to fill this deficit with arrears to be paid by the Centre. However, it remains to be seen whether the Centre releases the arrears immediately, or keeps them on hold, as it has done for the past two years.

Tags: currency demonetisation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya left out of remaining Tests against Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Test series is levelled at 1-1. (Photo: PTI)
 

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals

The sixth seed PV Sindhu defeated Danish Mette Poulsen 21-10, 21-11 in the first round match of the championship. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Hyderabadi Biryani' denied GI tag for failing to prove historic origin

The applicant failed to prove the historical origin of the product with supporting documents (Photo: Facebook)
 

PSL: Javed Miandad comes in defence of Imran Khan's 'phateechar' remark

Imran Khan faced a lot of backlash on the social media for his 'phateechar' remark.(Photo: AFP)
 

Coconut oil lubricants, vegan condoms introduce couples to 'clean sex'

Crystal sex toys are also popular among women (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how men can also achieve multiple orgasms

Pelvic muscles play a major part here (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cops brace for drunk and rowdy festival

Following the accident records on Holi festivals earlier, the traffic teams are getting ready to organise special checks from 8 am at 60 places in city.(Representational image)

Telangana: Free seeds, high returns, lure Farmers to grow drug

Remote areas in Jogulamba Gadwal district on the banks of the rivers Krishna and Tungabhadra are engaged in a flourishing ganja cultivation business and the middlemen who collect dry ganja from them are supplying it to either Raichur or Hyderabad.

SP-Cong alliance strong, will win UP polls with majority: Cong leader

An SP lawmaker from the Lucknow constituency also alleged that the Congress tried to defeat its party candidates in order to help BJP. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

Punjab exit polls: SAD-BJP to face resounding defeat; Cong-AAP neck-to-neck

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (Photo: PTI)

NIA team reaches Shujalpur to probe Bhopal-Ujjain train blast

Smoke erupts from a bogie after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham