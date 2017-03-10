Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Finance Minister rushes to Delhi with Rs 16,000-crore wish list

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 3:01 am IST
Etela Rajender met Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and sought release of Rs 582.94 crore due to the state.
Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender. (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The TS government has requested the Centre to release pending dues and funds for development of roads in Hyderabad city and other infrastructure to the tune of Rs 16,443.42 crore to the state including, Rs 10,400 crore CST compensation.

TS finance minister Etela Rajender met Union finance minister Arun Jaitley while municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao called on Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari, Union railway minister Suresh Prabhu and other ministers in New Delhi and submitted separate memoranda requesting the Centre to speed up pending projects and release funds accordingly.

Mr Rama Rao sought funds for laying of new roads in Hyderabad and other parts of the state that were damaged during the last monsoon. Mr Gadkari promised to consider the plea.

The TS government sought Rs 10,400 crore of CST compensation, Rs 1,745 crore for new projects under PMGSY, Rs 899 crore in PMGSY dues Rs 13,338.85 crore for MGNREGS, Rs 608.20 crore for Sarva Sikha Abhiyan, Rs 582.94 crore for building infrastructure for schools, Rs 450 crore for BRGF, Rs 300 crore for the Deen Dayal Upadhya Grameena Kalyan Yojana and Rs 39.33 crore for the Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyan.  

Mr Rajender also met Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and sought release of Rs 582.94 crore due to the state. He also called upon Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and sought Central help in overcoming crisis in agriculture sector, including due to the recent hailstorms, glut in red gram and other issues.

MPs B. Vinod Kumar, B. Narasaiah Goud, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Ramamohan, finance secretary Navin Mittal and others accompanied the ministers.

Tags: etala rajender, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Secretary S.P. Singh

Telangana expects Rs 3,000 crore from Centre before end of financial year

Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, during his two-day visit to Delhi, met 19 high-ranking officers of various ministries.
09 Mar 2017 12:54 AM
Telangana Chief Secretary S.P. Singh

Lethargy has Telangana government waiting for Rs 1000-crore

Money is yet to released by Centre to various departments under Central Sponsored Schemes.
15 Feb 2017 2:14 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya left out of remaining Tests against Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Test series is levelled at 1-1. (Photo: PTI)
 

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals

The sixth seed PV Sindhu defeated Danish Mette Poulsen 21-10, 21-11 in the first round match of the championship. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Hyderabadi Biryani' denied GI tag for failing to prove historic origin

The applicant failed to prove the historical origin of the product with supporting documents (Photo: Facebook)
 

PSL: Javed Miandad comes in defence of Imran Khan's 'phateechar' remark

Imran Khan faced a lot of backlash on the social media for his 'phateechar' remark.(Photo: AFP)
 

Coconut oil lubricants, vegan condoms introduce couples to 'clean sex'

Crystal sex toys are also popular among women (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how men can also achieve multiple orgasms

Pelvic muscles play a major part here (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Motors to pump water to Guntur

Motors would be used to pump water from Krishna river to Guntur city to quench the thirst of the public in this summer season.

Vijayawada: Cash crunch hits business

Traders in the city are alleging that poor measures taken up by banks were the reason for cash crunch.

Hyderabad: Cops brace for drunk and rowdy festival

Following the accident records on Holi festivals earlier, the traffic teams are getting ready to organise special checks from 8 am at 60 places in city.(Representational image)

Telangana: Free seeds, high returns, lure Farmers to grow drug

Remote areas in Jogulamba Gadwal district on the banks of the rivers Krishna and Tungabhadra are engaged in a flourishing ganja cultivation business and the middlemen who collect dry ganja from them are supplying it to either Raichur or Hyderabad.

SP-Cong alliance strong, will win UP polls with majority: Cong leader

An SP lawmaker from the Lucknow constituency also alleged that the Congress tried to defeat its party candidates in order to help BJP. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham