Nation, Current Affairs

12-yr-old Kerala girl does a Gurmehar, asks why did you kill my father?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 10, 2017, 11:45 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Vismaya’s father Santosh was an RSS activist and was hacked allegedly by Left workers inside his home in Kannur in January.
12-year-old Vismaya (Photo: video grab)
 12-year-old Vismaya (Photo: video grab)

Kochi: Inspired by Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, a 12-year-old girl in Kerala, whose father was allegedly killed by Left workers, has questioned, “Why did you kill my father?”

Vismaya’s father Santosh (52) was an RSS activist and was hacked inside his home in Kannur in January.

In a video, Vismaya communicated her message through placards like Gurmehar Kaur.

Through placards, the class 8 student said, “My father wanted to fulfill my dreams. A night swept away all my dreams.

“His only mistake was he supported RSS and BJP. I see only darkness in my future. They murdered not just my dad but my dreams and future. I see only darkness, complete darkness. I have not yet (got the answer), why they killed my father.”

Vismaya also shared that she wants to become a police officer to serve her village.

Scores of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Left workers have been killed in political violence in Kannur.

According to police estimates, over 100 people have lost their lives since 1991 in Kannur, of which 42 are from CPM and 41 from BJP.

Tags: kerala political violence, rss worker hacked, rss worker santosh
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Related Stories

Representational Image.

Kerala: BJP worker hacked to death in Kannur, party alleges CPM role

52-year old Mullapram Ezhuthan Santhosh was murdered when he was alone in his house.
19 Jan 2017 8:46 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Akshay, Kareena, other stars are a visual treat
John Abraham, Subhash Ghai, Bhagyashree, Amyra Dastur and Sapna Bhavnani were spotted at a fashion show for the visually impaired in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Subhash Ghai honour winners of beauty pageant for visually impaired
Numerous celebrities from B-Town walked the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Week held in Goa on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny, Gauahar, Daisy, Rhea look stunning at Indian Beach Fashion Week
Bollywood stars were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Varun, Alia, Sushant, other stars are a class apart
Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha dazzled on the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Show held in Goa on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha redefine elegance on the ramp
Vidya Balan and the team of her film 'Begum Jaan' shot for an episode of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan gets her Begum Jaan team on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Zazie Beetz to play Domino in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2

(Photo: AFP/Twitter)
 

You may not like what WhatsApp is doing

The company is also reportedly surveying users about the extent to which they talk to businesses on WhatsApp, and whether they have ever received spam.
 

BCCI withdraws complaint against Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb over DRS tactics

After the meeting between BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland in Mumbai, it was decided that the two captains, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, would meet in Ranchi to solve the crisis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sleep paralysis keeps night workers awake

In this condition, even though a person is wide awake, he is not able to breathe or move his limbs. (Representational image)
 

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya left out of remaining Tests against Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Test series is levelled at 1-1. (Photo: PTI)
 

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals

The sixth seed PV Sindhu defeated Danish Mette Poulsen 21-10, 21-11 in the first round match of the championship. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No lessons learnt from Uri, Pathankot attacks: Parliamentary panel

Soldiers guard outside the Army base which was attacked suspected militants in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP leads in project completion; Gujarat tops in eco development: report

Representational image

Visakhapatnam: Probe into sailors’ conduct

INS Sandhayak, whilst on a routine deployment off Paradip in the Bay of Bengal, has reported an incident of insubordination involving young sailors on Wednesday night.(Representational image)

Odisha: Various wings owe Rs 482 cr power bills

Padhi directs officials to complete the rural electrification work in 847 villages of the state by May this year. The government is targeting to provide power to all hamlets by May, 2018

Andhra Pradesh: Bitcoins will help in secure transactions

The Bitcoin concept will help in promoting a cashless society. The crypto currency model can be used for groups involved in microfinance projects under the Development of Women and Children in Rural Area, for better accountability
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham