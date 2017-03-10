12-yr-old Kerala girl does a Gurmehar, asks why did you kill my father?

Kochi: Inspired by Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, a 12-year-old girl in Kerala, whose father was allegedly killed by Left workers, has questioned, “Why did you kill my father?”

Vismaya’s father Santosh (52) was an RSS activist and was hacked inside his home in Kannur in January.

In a video, Vismaya communicated her message through placards like Gurmehar Kaur.

Through placards, the class 8 student said, “My father wanted to fulfill my dreams. A night swept away all my dreams.

“His only mistake was he supported RSS and BJP. I see only darkness in my future. They murdered not just my dad but my dreams and future. I see only darkness, complete darkness. I have not yet (got the answer), why they killed my father.”

Vismaya also shared that she wants to become a police officer to serve her village.

Scores of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Left workers have been killed in political violence in Kannur.

According to police estimates, over 100 people have lost their lives since 1991 in Kannur, of which 42 are from CPM and 41 from BJP.