search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajinikanth on way to take up Tamil Nadu politics, says KT Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2018, 2:44 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 2:48 am IST
The home building industry, real construction industry and office space building is one of the largest employers in this country.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday predicted that superstar Rajinikanth would have his sway over the Tamil Nadu politics.

Speaking at the second annual Credai Youth Wing Conve-ntion on Friday, Mr Rao told a delegate from Chennai that his state is going to have an interesting time ahead. “You guys have an interesting time ahead,” he told the delegate who asked him if he had any plans to take over Tamil Nadu.

 

Addressing a gathering of young real estate developers from across 66 places in the country, he said, “Today we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who unde-rstand that economics is far more important than politics. Economics in terms of creating great employment opportunities, creating more wealth so that we can distribute more wealth, balancing welfare and development activities is a primary challenge of any government across the world. Be it for Chief Minister KCR or US President Donald Trump, that is a biggest challenge.”

The home building industry, real construction industry and office space building is one of the largest employers in this country. 

The convention was also attended by former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot.

Tags: k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Three WhatsApp features that will change the way you text in 2018

Some of the new WhatsApp features were spotted in beta versions for iOS and Android.
 

Sand mounds in Australia found to be burial sites older than Egypt's pyramids

This could change the understanding of indigenous burial rites in Australia (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors remove snail growing inside puss filled abscess on 11-year-old's elbow

This is the first case of its kind to be recorded in medical literature (Photo: Pixabay)
 

FIIL IICON review: A great attempt to the truly wireless future

These aesthetically good-looking headphones also sound good; in fact, we have been using it as our daily audio accessory since its arrival last month.
 

Asteroid coming close Friday: Don’t worry, we’re safe

On February 6, an asteroid passed within 114,000 miles (184,000 kilometres), slightly more than halfway to the moon. (Photo: NASA)
 

Student flushes hamster down the toilet after being barred from flying with it

She is considering filing a lawsuit against the airline for pressuring her to kill her pet (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court suspends order to demolish tomb wall

A single judge in March 2017 declared that the construction of wall by the department was illegal on grounds that it had failed to produce evidence to claim the title over the 3 acres.

CBSE makes Aadhaar must for Neet exam

Candidate can attempt Neet exam any number of times between the ages 17 and 25 for general category students, and between the ages of 17 and 30 for reserved category students.

SCR told to shell out Rs 13000 for ‘berth ache’ to senior citizen

The forum ruled in favour of the complainant on grounds of deficiency of service as railway officials failed to prevent unauthorised passengers from entering the sleeper coach.

Hyderabad: Forced to convert to Islam, assaulted, alleges woman

In an alleged case of ‘love jihad’ in the city, a 25-year-old techie from the city was forced to convert, sexually assaulted, and then dumped for allegedly failing to follow religious customs.

Kerala girl claims father facing death threats from CPI(M) for joining BJP

The girl's father Sukumaran had joined BJP in the presence of state party president Kummnam Rajasekharan at a function at Kanhangad. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham