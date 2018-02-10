search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Men in Blue will eye history after losing the Test series earlier. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Rohit Sharma departs, India lose 1st wicket
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Will campaign for Mamata Banerjee in 2019 polls, join TMC if needed: Hardik Patel

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 10, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
'Hardik is like my younger brother. He has a very good sense of politics and he is very sensitive too,' Mamata Banerjee said.
Equating West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R) to India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi, PAAS chief Hardik Patel (L) said he has never seen such a feisty leader. (Photo: Twitter | @HardikPatel_)
 Equating West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R) to India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi, PAAS chief Hardik Patel (L) said he has never seen such a feisty leader. (Photo: Twitter | @HardikPatel_)

Kolkata: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) chief Hardik Patel met West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday.

Patel said that Banerjee asked him to join TMC and he would do so if there was a need for it.

 

Equating Banerjee to India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Patel said that he has never seen such a feisty leader.

The PAAS leader also declared that he has promised to campaign for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"I will come here (West Bengal) in 2019 to campaign for her (Mamata Banerjee). In the country, there is no Opposition apart from the Congress and the Trinamool Congress. They have to come together and bring other parties together," Patel said.

Mamata Banerjee herself was also full of praises for the young Patel leader. 
The chief minister said that she advised him to join politics as it was politicians who make policy decisions. 

"Hardik is like my younger brother. He has a very good sense of politics and he is very sensitive too," Banerjee said.

Earlier, Patel had met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and promised to work with him for ensuring Patel-equivalent communities in other states get reservations.

Kumar, however, later shifted his allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by breaking the 'golden trio' Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and Congress had formed to defeat BJP in 2015 Bihar Assembly polls.

The pro-reservation movement leader had said during his campaign in the recently-concluded assembly elections that he would decide on joining politics in two years, when he would be eligible to contest polls. 

Tags: patidar anamat andolan samiti, hardik patel, all india trinamool congress, mamata baneerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by six per cent. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why it's hard to maintain your weight loss

When we lose weight, the stomach releases greater amounts of a hormone called ghrelin, which makes us feel hungry. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man’s rectum falls out after he plays phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

According to doctors, spending too much time sitting on the toilet can weaken the pelvic muscles. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

India to lose hosting rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2021 due to tax exemption issue?

“The Board expressed their concern around the absence of a tax exemption from the Indian Government for ICC events held in India despite ongoing efforts from both the ICC and BCCI to secure the exemption which is standard practice for major sporting events around the world,” said ICC in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Properly hold the Indian flag: Shahid Afridi wins hearts of Indian fans; watch video

Shahid Afridi asked a group of Indian fans to hold the Indian flag properly and the video of the same has gone viral and the Indian Twitter users have loved Afridi’s gesture. (Photo: PTI)
 

First openly gay US Olympians Gus Kenworthy, Adam Rippon share kiss at Pyeongchang

"When I came out was when I was able to breathe," Rippon said. (Photo: Twitter/Gus Kenworthy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Domestic tourists scum of earth, North Indians creating Haryana in Goa: NDA minister

Goa minister Vijai Sardesai was addressing an audience of industrialists and experts from the tourism industry. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @VijaiSardesai)

Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was a 'terrorist', says BJP MP Maheish Girri

BJP MP Maheish Girri said, 'Aurangzeb was a terrorist, in today's parlance... the punishment that he should have got he did not get, but at least, the road named after him, has been changed.' (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @MaheishGirri)

Muslim Law Board says land dedicated for Babri Masjid cannot be sold, gifted

The Board said it will abide by the Supreme Court's decision in the matter. (Photo: PTI)

Economy was in hands of terrible doctors under UPA: Jaitley rebut to Chidambaram

Indian economy under the BJP rule since 2014 has covered the journey from policy paralysis to structural reforms which have taken out the economy from being in fragile five to being a bright spot, Arun Jaitley said. (Photo: File | PTI)

People voted NDA for Ram Temple, not Triple Talaq law: Pravin Togadia

VHP international working president Pravin Togadia said, 'Whether to make a law on triple talaq or not is up to the government, but they should make a law for Ram temple'. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham