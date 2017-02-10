 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli notched up his 4th Test double hundred as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: Kohli’s double ton puts India in command
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Would pass women quota bill when we have majority in RS: Venkaiah

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
The long-pending legislation will provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.
Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at National Women's Parliament. (Photo: Twitter)
 Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at National Women's Parliament. (Photo: Twitter)

Amaravati: The NDA government would pass the long-pending legislation providing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures "once we get majority in Rajya Sabha", Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu announced here today.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has this in mind and the day is not is far when Parliament will pass the law providing women reservation through consensus. Once we (NDA) get majority in Rajya Sabha, we will get the Bill passed," Naidu said, addressing the National Women's Parliament here today.

"A mere Bill is not sufficient. What is needed is political will and administrative skill. Political parties should show conviction in this regard," he said.

Noting that gender inequality was having a serious impact on economic development, Venkaiah said focus should be on gender empowerment to end inequalities. "On a scale of 0-1 in gender inequality index, India ranked 0.54. Gender inequality is having a serious impact on economic development and it has become a pressing concern across the world. Hence, there is a global demand for women empowerment," the Union Minister said.

The three-day National Women's Parliament, being organised by Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly with the theme of 'Empowering Women - Strengthening Democracy', began today in the state capital of Amaravati.

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Union Ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and P Ashok Gajapati Raju, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Shirin Chaudhury, Gandhian Ela Bhatt, actress Manisha Koirala and many other dignitaries attended the inaugural event at Pavitra Sangamam here.

The vision of NWP is to enable and encourage social, political and economic empowerment of women in all strata of the society. One of the objectives of NWP is to generate new ideas, theories and ideologies for women empowerment.

An 'International Woman Icon of the World' award and 12 best young achievers awards for women in different fields will be presented at the NWP.

There would be seven plenary sessions at the event with discussions on subjects like socio-political challenges in women empowerment, women's status and decision-making, building own identity and vision for the future.

AP Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao had yesterday said as many as 91 women parliamentarians, 401 legislators,

300 social and corporate sector women leaders from India and abroad are expected to attend the NWP, while over 10,000 "socially and politically sensitive" girl students will be networked with the leaders.

Tags: women quota bill, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni is the coolest man one can ever know: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif was asked by one of his fans on Twitter to say a few words about Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

It was fair to drop my triple centurion son: Karun Nair's father

India cricketer Karun Nair is the only batsman to be dropped straight after scoring a triple ton, despite having no injury issue. (Photo: PTI)
 

Revealed! Here is Aamir Khan's much guarded look from Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir was last seen in the all-time blockbuster 'Dangal'.
 

Virat Kohli surpasses Don Bradman's record with double ton against B'desh

Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman breastfeeds a baby pig on live television in Peru

To explain her situation, the woman who was holding a piglet in her hand, whipped out her breast and started feeding the animal. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Video shows man stopping his wife from jumping to death in China

The man held on to his wife for more than three minutes, trying to convince her to come back to safety until the police arrived and rescued her. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC declines to hear plea seeking policy for propagating national anthem

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Jaya's soul won’t forgive OPS for trying to split party: AIADMK

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala paying tribute to J Jayalalithaa before meeting Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

‘Sorry. Declined’: SC refuses urgent hearing of plea against Sasikala

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes victory sign as she comes out to address media at Poes garden in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

National Women's Parliament, with theme of ‘Empowering Women’, begins in AP

The vision of NWP is to enable and encourage social, political and economic empowerment of women in all strata of the society. (Photo: Twitter)

Triple talaq 'sin', 'atrocity' against women: RSS leader

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham