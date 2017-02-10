Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government owned buildings major tax defaulters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 2:33 am IST
The property tax collection percentage from government buildings stands at a dismal 6.92 per cent.
Buildings belonging to the Central and state governments owe Rs 83 crore in property tax dues to various municipal corporations and municipalities. (Representational image)
 Buildings belonging to the Central and state governments owe Rs 83 crore in property tax dues to various municipal corporations and municipalities. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: While the state government is warning people that it would seize their properties and also issuing red notices if they fail to pay property tax, government departments themselves remain the major defaulters of property tax across the state.

Buildings belonging to the Central and state governments owe Rs 83 crore in property tax dues to various municipal corporations and municipalities.

While these buildings together need to pay property tax amounting to Rs 90 crore this year, a paltry Rs 6.23 crore has been paid till now.

The property tax collection percentage from government buildings stands at a dismal 6.92 per cent.

Ironically, the government is insisting on 100 per cent property tax collection from properties owned by private individuals.

The repeat notices sent to principal secretaries, secretaries, HoDs and district collectors concerned by the municipal administration department to settle the property tax dues have proved futile.

Municipal administration department director T.K. Sreedevi has written to all officials concerned in this regard and sought early clearing of arrears.

She wrote, “I request you once again to evince your personal attention and see that the property tax dues pending from various Central / state government departments and undertakings are paid to municipal corporations / municipalities are cleared immediately as ULBS are suffering huge financial losses and they are not even in a position to pay the salaries, EPF, ESI to workers etc.” Shockingly, as many as 32 ULBs witnessed ‘zero property tax’ collection.

These include Mahbubabad, Jammikunta, Korutla, Peddapalli, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Badepally, Narayanpet, Gajwel, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Armoor, Kamareddy, Bhongir, Yadadri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Dubbaka, Andole- Jogipet, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manuguru, Mancherial, Mandamarri, Pedda Amberpet, Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal etc.

Only Peerzadiguda and Kodada municipalities achieved the distinction of achieving 100 per cent property tax collection.

Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir has extended financial support to the former Indian boxer. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Get your facts right,’ says Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis; deletes tweet

While Wasim Akram took a dig at Waqar Younis, the former later seems to have deleted his tweet. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Peace will ensure faster economic growth: Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetan Buddhists, with the organisers of National Women’s Parliament in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

ec gets Hyderabad HC notice on fake voters

Hyderabad High Court

Secunderabad station gets Rs 282 crore

Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: Cash bags to decide Kadapa polls

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

After payday, one-third of ATMs running dry in Hyderabad

Nearly one-third of ATMs in the city are facing cash shortage since February 1 due to variety of reasons.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham