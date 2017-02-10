Telangana, Andhra Pradesh agree on asset sharing

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Thursday held a meeting with committees constituted by the governments of the two states on issues related to AP Reorganisation Act.

Hyderabad: The governments of TS and AP have reached agreement on division of electricity and Secretariat employees. The two governments also reached agreement on sharing of funds of nine corporations listed in Schedule IX of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Ministers T. Harish Rao and G. Jagadish Reddy, along with government adviser G. Vivek and principal finance secretary N. Ramakrishna Rao represented TS, while AP was represented by ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and K. Atchannaidu, government Chief Whip Kalava Srinivasulu and principal secretary (SR) L. Premachandra Reddy.

At the meeting the two states agreed to resolve the issue of 1,250 electricity employees. It was decided that managing directors of TSTransco and APTransco will discuss the issue and submit a report within one week.

As many as 1,250 AP native power employees working in TS have not been given any postings. Now, the two MDs have been given the responsibility of finding a solution.

Some Secretariat employees, who had given the option to work in TS were posted in AP. Similarly, some had opted to work in AP but were posted in TS. The two governments on Thursday agreed to ‘exchange’ these employees.

The two governments also agreed to share the funds of nine corporations on the basis of population basis.

Corporations like Vaddera, Uppara and others have assets worth about Rs 100 crore. These assets would be shared in the ration of 58:42. Sharing of assets of other corporations would be taken up in subsequent meetings.