Tamil Nadu: Judicial probe begins into jallikattu violence

Published Feb 10, 2017, 7:05 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 7:33 am IST
The Tamil Nadu government had named Justice Rajeswaran to probe into the causes and circumstances.
 Justice S. Rajeswaran begins his probe at Nadukuppam on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The inquiry commission headed by retired Justice of Madras high court S. Rajeswaran on Thursday began the judicial probe into the violence that broke out during final day of the jallikattu protest on Marina on January 23. The Tamil Nadu government had named Justice Rajeswaran to probe into the causes and circumstances leading to the law and order disturbances in various parts of the State.

Rajeswaran visited Marina Beach on Thursday and conducted enquiry with senior police officers V Balakrishnan and R Sudhakar. Justice Rajeswaran visited Nadukuppam and the police station at Ice House to conduct enquiry with the public and also police personnel at the police station. The fish market at Nadukuppam was torched and some miscreants had torched the Ice House police station during the violence.

Justice Rajeswaran later told reporters, “I visited the violence-affected areas. I will inquire to know the cause of torching fishing market and police station.” He also noted that once the office building has been assigned for the commission on Greenways Road in RA Puram, members of the public could approach him and submit their queries and proof.  He is also planning to visit Coimbatore and Madurai to conduct enquiry about the violence

The Commission of Inquiry would be to enquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the law and order disturbances on January 23 including damages to public and private properties Besides, it would ascertain whether appropriate force was used as warranted by the circumstances and whether there were any excesses on the part of police officers, and if so, suggest the action to be taken and recommend suitable measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The commission is expected to complete its inquiry and submit its report within three months.

Tags: jallikattu protest, marina beach
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

